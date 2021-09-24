Halton Police opens new Communications Specialist role for civilians

× Expand Halton Police

Halton Police are hiring civilians to help its Communications Bureau handle overwhelming distress calls. Residents passionate about helping others and working in a dynamic environment can apply for this new Communications Support Assistant role.

Communications Bureau members are the ‘First’ first responders who receive every 911 call in the Halton region. According to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), the responders answered more than 280,000 calls in 2020 alone.

HRPS has several job opportunities for civilians that ‘don’t involve wearing a uniform’. These employees support the entire organization with specialized expertise. Civilian opportunities may include permanent full-time or part-time or temporary full-time or part-time roles, whichever is applicable.

HRPS shared the job opening for Communications Support Assistant role on its social media channels. HRPS maintains that recruitment is:

Merit-based

Free from bias

Free from discrimination

Civilian members are compensated with competitive wages. They also receive a comprehensive pension and benefit plans.