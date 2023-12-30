H&H’s Top 100 Designers features Oakville's Avenue Design

× Expand Avenue Design

House & Home magazine recently released its annual list of Canada's top 100 designers, and Oakville's Avenue Design, led by Eva Healy, was among the prestigious group.

With a strong track record of creating stunning and innovative designs, Avenue Design has quickly become a go-to firm for homeowners in the Oakville area.

Eva Healy, the creative force behind Avenue Design, has always been passionate about art. Growing up, her days were filled with drawing and painting, and she knew that she wanted to pursue a career that allowed her to blend her artistic expression with practical solutions to enhance living spaces.

With this in mind, she embarked on a journey that would eventually lead her to the world of design.

Healy's educational background is a unique blend of law and psychology. She earned an Honours Double major in Law and Psychology from York University, providing her with a diverse skill set combining legal knowledge with insights into human behaviour.

While her degree brought her a sense of accomplishment, she felt the need for a more visually impactful career. Subsequently, she studied at the Academy of Design and Technology to hone her design skills.

Avenue Design's first solo project was a modern custom build in Lakeview. This project introduced a modern aesthetic to a neighbourhood dominated by outdated bungalows and sparked a trend in the area. Inspired by Avenue Design's pioneering impact, many other homes were built similarly, ultimately revitalizing the Lakeview community.

The project received accolades and recognition as it won the Mississauga Urban Design Award in 2012 for its outstanding execution. This marked the beginning of Avenue Design's journey of enhancing properties and increasing property values in Oakville and its surrounding areas.

Setting up shop in Oakville was a strategic decision for Avenue Design.

"Oakville gave me the perfect opportunity to have a thriving business because it has been consistently named One of the Best Places to live in Canada - it is ripe with beautiful neighbourhoods and a great clientele, with whom we could design beautiful homes," stated Eva Healy.

"Our office is a historical property complete with original brick and beams from the 1800s and is situated in Downtown Oakville - a thriving community with close proximity to a variety of shops and restaurants."

Avenue Design's Philosophy and Approach

Eva says Avenue Design stands out from other design firms with its unique philosophy and collaborative approach. Their team of talented women believes in constantly challenging the boundaries of design while inspiring their clients to step out of their comfort zones.

Collaboration is at the core of their process, where expertise guides clients to places and ideas beyond their imagination.

Eva Healy and the Avenue Design team draw inspiration from European design, known for its advanced and minimalist approach. European design's complexity and minimalistic feel are cornerstones for many of Avenue Design's projects.

The Avenue Design team offers a turnkey approach to designing and building projects. From the initial spark of imagination to the final reveal, they curate an experience where every detail is anticipated and seamlessly brought to life.

Their boundless creativity is combined with a rigorous process to ensure every client's dream home unfolds with foresight and finesse. Their guiding principle is simple: "Trade your stress for our expertise."

"One common misconception about the work of a design firm is that interior design is a glamorous job. However, Avenue Design emphasizes that their work is not always glamorous," shared Eva Healy.

"Designers often find themselves on muddy and cold job sites, handling heavy samples and assisting in various tasks to ensure the smooth execution of projects. Before any project's implementation, countless hours are spent in the office researching, designing, and refining plans to ensure a flawless end result."

Avenue Design emphasizes the significance of realistic budgeting and timelines in design projects. Setting clear expectations before the start of any work is crucial to project success.

"Avenue Design's goal is to work closely with clients to develop a shared understanding of the project's scope and ensure that both parties are on the same page."