Kerr Village's upward business trend continues in Oakville

× Expand Marcel Painchaud

Kerr Village's business appeal continues to grow as new and well-established retailers, restaurants and service providers move in to take advantage area's increasing popularity and affordable rents.

Kerr Village BIA Location of Kerr Village in Oakville

With more than 400 businesses representing many of the 39 cultures that comprise the town, Kerr Village's retail shops and food purveyors are one-of-a-kind, with popular franchises sprinkled within, making your shopping and dining experience more diverse.

Three restaurants mentioned in Narcity’s recent article highlighting the 7 Best Oakville Restaurants Local Foodies Say You Need To Try At Least Once are in Kerr Village: Kerr Street Cafe, Maro's Bistro, and Narenj.

Kerr Village BIA Kerr Village in Oakville

Doug Sams, Executive Director of Kerr Village BIA, shares that the area's business vacancy rate is low, hovering between 4 to 6 percent.

Dean Maclean, BIA chair and owner of The Mermaid and the Oyster, along with the other board members, worked hard over the past several years to revitalize the village with a modest marketing budget. They've effectively eliminated the preconception that Kerr Village is less desirable than Downtown Oakville.

Just one of Kerr Village BIA's marketing successes is Kerrfest, a multiday music festival which draws in 1000s of visitors each day.

"Sixty to seventy percent of those visiting for the event (Kerrfest) are from Halton. Up to 40 percent who attend come from other parts of Southern Ontario. They take in the festival, eat at our restaurants and stay overnight,” states Sams.

Kerr Village BIA Kerrfest in Oakville

Maclean adds, “With the help of a grant, Kerrfest met demand and was able to expand to four days.”

Country Road of Canada Country Road of Canada in Oakville

Country Road of Canada owner Donna Hughes has a clothing shop of imported luxury brands sourced from England, Ireland, France and Scotland, exclusive to her store. An Oakville resident for more than 25 years.

Hughes shares, “I had one of the few original downtown (Oakville) shops that survived the pandemic. The renewable lease was cost prohibitive. When looking for a new location, Kerr Village seemed to be a good fit. It has a great feel to it and is an up-and-coming location. I wanted to be part of a village atmosphere.”

John Seaga of The Village Winemaker/The Village Wine Cellars has been in business in Oakville since 1999. Seaga has a loyal following for his wine tours and events. He relocated his 23-year-old shop when a space became available for several reasons.

The Village Winemaker The Village Winemaker in Oakville

Seaga explains, “The village has some correlation to the name of my shop. The area is vibrant, and I love the proximity to the sidewalks and streets. There have been so many welcoming and supportive people around us. I feel like we hit the jackpot moving here.”

The bike shop Wheels of Oakville was located in Bronte for 13 years until the property was recently sold for future development. Owner Peter Adach wanted to stay in south Oakville to serve his local customers.

Wheels of Oakville Wheels of Oakville

“We believe the Kerr Village area would be a perfect fit as it’s lively and ever-growing. The area attracts customers who love the range of diverse restaurants, as well as its proximity to parks and Lake Ontario. Since moving here months ago, we have experienced an increase in traffic and new customers that were either walking to the lake, getting coffee or gelato!” confesses Adach.

Rent ranges from $18 to $30 per square foot in Kerr Village, making it one of Oakville's affordable commercial districts. Revitalization plans for Kerr Village BIA are ongoing to improve the area's infrastructure supporting its growth.

Sams notes, “The rate hikes and pandemic have made it challenging, but our village is strong and is surviving.

"The village is a trending place right now. Our tree-lighting event has been successful. We hope to increase the number of outdoor markets. With our high-end restaurants and diversity of retail, the vibe keeps getting better and better.

Kerr Village BIA Kerr Village in Oakville

"Some relocate not only because of the rent but for the availability of space that fits their business. We have the perfect 800 1,200-square-foot retail spaces that everyone is looking for.

"We continually try to do the best that we can to move in a forward direction.”

The Kerr Village BIA was recently recognized at the 2022 Ontario BIA Association Conference in Niagara Falls for its Special Events and Promotion work.

Several new and exciting businesses are scheduled to open soon, expected to create more variety, foot traffic and buzz.