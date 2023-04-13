Now open in Oakville: new sauna & cold tub experience

× Expand Adam Piett Take a dip! New data suggests that 11 minutes of cold submersion each week has incredible health benefits.

ELU - Saunas & Cold Tubs, a new business specializing in sauna and cold tub experiences, is now open in Oakville.

Located at 635 Fourth Line, Unit 1, the studio offers memberships to experience contrast therapy, as well as sauna and cold tub solutions for the home.

Contrast therapy is designed to promote health and wellness by alternating between heat and cold exposure in the form of sauna and cold plunge. Heat and cold exposure therapies are becoming increasingly popular as more people are seeking natural ways to improve their health and well-being.

Many cultures have used sauna and cold exposure treatment for centuries. Recent studies show that these natural processes form a powerful disease-fighting toolbox that strengthens the immune system, lowers cortisol & reduces stress, calms the nervous system, reduces chronic inflammation, releases unwanted toxins, builds physical and mental resilience, improves sleep patterns, and enhances overall mood.

The combination of both therapies makes for a well-rounded approach to health & wellness.

At ELU - Saunas & Cold Tubs, they believe that contrast therapy can help our customers optimize their health and well-being," says owner Adam Piett.

"Our studio offers a range of sauna and cold tub experiences that can help people live a more optimal life. We're excited to be opening in Oakville and look forward to helping our customers experience all the benefits contrast therapy has to offer."

The Experience You no longer have to drive out into the woods for this experience, it can be done here in Oakville, at your convenience.

After being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2021, Adam sought out alternative therapies to support his journey back to health. MS is an auto-immune disorder and degenerative disease that attacks the central nervous system (brain & spinal cord).

"In searching for natural remedies, I discovered the power of contrast therapy. It was a game-changer. I can now, once again, lead an active lifestyle with no limitations and have found a new calmness in my mental state. This practice has allowed me to better navigate the daily stressors we all encounter. Regular exposure to heat and cold has been an integral part of my regimen, and I believe it has been a significant contributor to my healing journey."

If looking to optimize your health & wellness practice, check out Oakville's new contrast therapy studio, and experience the benefits of heat and cold exposure for yourself.