Regional Councillor re-elected to FCM Board of Directors

Rory Nisan

On October 15, 2020, Regional Councillor Rory Nisan was re-elected for a second term to the Board of Directors, Ontario Caucus for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) at their Annual General Meeting (AGM). FCM has been the national voice of municipal government since 1901 and plays an important role in advocating to ensure the needs of municipalities are reflected in federal policies and programs.

“On behalf of Regional Council, I would like to congratulate Councillor Nisan on his re-election to the FCM Board of Directors,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “Rory is a strong representative for Halton Region and is an instrumental local advocate on federal issues that impact our community such as increasing funding for and access to rural broadband internet access. I am pleased that he will continue to represent our community for the next year at FCM.”

As a member of the FCM Board of Directors since 2019, Councillor Nisan has worked with federal candidates to ensure municipal priorities were front and centre through the federal election and successfully advocated to members of Parliament to support municipalities with essential emergency funding during COVID-19. He successfully added a new FCM policy to support a fair market for e-book sales to Canadian libraries. Also, Councillor Nisan served as the Vice-Chair on the Standing Committee for International Relations and was the Governance Representative for the Partnerships for Municipal Innovation in Local Economic Development programme.

“I really appreciate the confidence that has been shown by my colleagues across the province in electing me to FCM’s Ontario Caucus,” said Nisan. “To say it has been a challenging year would be an understatement, but I am proud of being part of the achievements of FCM, especially in ensuring emergency COVID-19 funding. I look forward to bringing more pressing local issues to the attention of the federal government, including continuing our work to secure the funding needed to rebuild local economies as the response and recovery from COVID-19 continues, as well as ensuring the federal government delivers on rural broadband internet access.”