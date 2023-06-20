Sheridan's Knowledge Mobilization Dissemination Centre (KMDC)

× Expand Clay Banks on Unsplash

The new equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) Knowledge Mobilization Dissemination Centre (KMDC) was launched at Sheridan College with Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan). The CICan KMDC at Sheridan is one of two in Canada and the only English-language centre. The centre will be facilitated by Sheridan leaders in EDI and support local organizations committed to the 50 – 30 Challenge.

The 50 – 30 Challenge is a federal initiative which collaborates with Canadian businesses and diversity organizations. It aims to advance equity, diversity and inclusion in organizations across Canada.

Initiative challenges for boards and senior management

Gender parity (50% women and/or non-binary people); and Significant representation (30%) of other equity-deserving groups, including racialized people, people with disabilities, 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and Aboriginal and/or Indigenous Peoples.

Sheridan was an early adopter of the 50 – 30 Challenge, signing on in December 2020, and has since made strides towards boosting the diversity of the college's senior-most levels. The challenge aligns with Sheridan's values and commitment to embedding EDI in all facets of the institution, supported by a strategic plan that codifies its importance.

The college's board of governors comprises 16 members (9 women and 8 visible minorities).

"Sheridan's unwavering commitment to advancing EDI in our local communities can be seen through our partnering with many local stakeholders," says Dr. Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui, Senior Advisor, EDI Knowledge Mobilization, who sits on Peel Region's Systemic Discrimination Action Table.

"We are pleased to have been selected as a Knowledge Mobilization Dissemination Centre through which we can leverage our collective expertise to engage local organizations committed to optimizing the skills of diverse local talent," says Alicia Sullivan, Advisor, EDI Knowledge Mobilization.

The KMDC team offers EDI coaching and consultations, host knowledge-sharing events and support communities of practice. On June 15, the KMDC hosted its first meet-and-greet event for local organizations that have signed up for the 50 – 30 Pledge.

KMDC resources available and currently in development by the team designed to help partnering institutions reach their EDI goals include inclusive language guides, tip sheets and articles that address EDI in the workplace like

Creating Psychologically Safe Spaces

Inclusive Leadership on Boards

Building a successful DEI strategy requires more than passion

Reflections of A Chief Diversity Officer - Leveraging EDI to Drive Culture Change in Organizations

"We are so excited to work with Sheridan on this project," says Denise Amyot, President and CEO of CICan.

"Sheridan's expertise in equity, diversity and inclusion is well-established within the college and institute network. As one of two Knowledge Mobilization and Dissemination Centres, more Canadian organizations will benefit from Sheridan's leadership."