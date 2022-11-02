Sheridan team finishes first in international animation contest

× Expand Hyeonji Oh, Soeun Kim, Hyeju Han, Inae Hwang and Hyoju Jeong Click here to watch the video.

A team of second-year students from Sheridan's Honours Bachelor of Animation degree program recently finished first out of 300 entries in this year's 24 HOURS Animation Contest for Students hosted by California State University Long Beach.

Sheridan's BBB team of Hyeonji Oh, Soeun Kim, Hyeju Han, Inae Hwang and Hyoju Jeong earned 273 points for its animated short Get Out, two points ahead of second-place Keyframe Coffee Break from Long Beach.

Six other Sheridan teams placed in the top 24 at the annual competition, which challenges students to produce a 30-second animated film within 24 hours of learning what the film's topic should be.

This year's event featured the most participants in its 20-year history, attracting students from 86 schools in 17 countries worldwide.

"We're extremely proud of our winning team and of all of our other students who competed in this year's challenge," said Honours Bachelor of Animation program coordinator Mario Positano.

"Regardless of where students place in this event, they learn so much from simply participating. It shows them what they are capable of and also uncovers some new topics that they will soon be learning in our program, which further piques their imagination and interest."

Below are links to films by the other Sheridan teams to finish in the top 24:

• 10th place: Mousechester Regional Subcouncil of Rat Affairs (Maximilian Baranek, Sarah Forrestal, Lottie MacLeod, Connor Switzer, Carol Zhou)

• 11th place: Only Joregi (Yu Shan Huang, Abigail Kaye, Joseph Jung, Maggie Wang, Rachel Sy)

• 14th place: MyAnimation.mp4 (Bowen Xu, Jay Kim, Lucas Prokopowich, Kiara Pascual)

• 18th place: Team Fried Rice (team leader Kennedy Schultz)

• 20th place: Dead Farmers

• 24th place: JAMz