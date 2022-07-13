New Adam Sandler movie shoots scenes in Oakville

× Expand Marcel Painchaud

Hollywood has once again come to Oakville: last week, movie star Adam Sandler was confirmed to be in Oakville shooting his next movie for entertainment subscription service Netflix.

Production began on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Oakville with scenes shot at Film.Ca Cinemas, itself regularly a first-run movie theatre. Visitors to the cinema on June 28 (the day before filming) confirmed some parts of the theatre had been re-themed with new signage and set pieces.

Since then, Sandler has been seen around the greater Toronto area filming additional scenes for the movie, including in Milton, Mississauga, Brampton and downtown Toronto. Filming is expected to continue through the summer.

The film's working title is You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah!, which is based on the 2005 children's novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom.

Oakville News has pictures from the set, taken outside the production in late June. (All photos by Marcel Painchaud.)

No release date has yet been set for the film. You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah! is being produced by Sandler's production company Happy Madison Productions.

This isn't the first major motion picture to be filmed in Oakville; in addition to being home to the famous scene from 1994's The Santa Clause with Tim Allen, scenes for the upcoming Slumberland with Jason Momoa were filmed in town just last summer 2021.