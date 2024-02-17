Canadian Club of Halton hosts Terry Fallis

Leacock Humour award winner Terry Fallis kept the audience smiling and laughing at the Oakville Conference Centre on Thursday night.

Terry is the well-known author of light-hearted novels on a number of topics, beginning with his tales of fictional reluctant Member of Parliament Angus McLintock in Best Laid Plans, The High Road and Operation Angus. As Linwood Barclay puts it, if you like Stephen Leacock, Mark Twain or P. G. Wodehouse, you’ll enjoy Terry Fallis.

Copies of the latest novel, and many of his others, are available online and at Different Drummer books in Burlington.

× Expand McLelland and Stewart A new season Terry Fallis

That said, his latest book, and the subject of his talk, A New Season, is a departure, a more substantial look at the themes of aging, grieving, male friendship and music. The narrator explores life changes in these themes as he deals with the passages time imposes on our lives.

The story brings in elements of relationships around an adult recreational ball hockey league as the protagonist ages. While the book differs from his past novels, it retains his trademark wit, and will give you smiles and laughs along the way, if more subdued than in past efforts.

Terry kept the audience rapt for almost an hour on Thursday night, and his new book promises to do the same. Those who have read him can attest to his ability to keep you turning the pages.

The Canadian Club of Halton has a long history of Canadians presenting to Canadians. The next event is March 24, when Dr. Rob Goodman will address the erosion of American democracy, and how Canada can protect itself.