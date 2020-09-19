Elizabeth McIntosh's Show Up reopens Oakville Galleries

× Expand Photo: Oakville Galleries

Oakville Galleries is presenting Show Up, a solo exhibition of work by Vancouver-based artist Elizabeth McIntosh, as their featured exhibition for its reopening to the public.

The gallery reopened to the public last Tuesday, September 8, 2020. In a statement for the gallery, Jordyn Stewart spoke about the exhibition.

"Long one of the most exciting and influential voices in Canadian contemporary painting, McIntosh has developed a rich and complex body of work over the past two decades, which provokes looking by resisting easy answers and always pushing for the unfamiliar and new."

The gallery itself "can't wait to welcome back the public to enjoy the Galleries and relax in the garden where art and nature come together."

Admission to the exhibit is free, and the exhibition runs at both Oakville Galleries locations (at Gairloch Gardens and at Centennial Square) until Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Before visiting, the Oakville Galleries are asking guests to review their health and safety measures, and then pre-booking their visit with the Oakville Galleries website.

Photo: Scott Massey.⁣ Elizabeth McIntosh, Flower House, 2019. Images courtesy of the artist.

Show Up surveys the themes present in her most recent work, including a turn towards figuration. Stretched across the two Oakville Galleries locations, it includes a new series of small paintings alongside large-scale canvases, resonating playfully with the galleries’ distinctive architecture.

With painted elements that intervene directly into the building itself, the exhibition tussles with various visual strategies of juxtaposition: superimposition, collage, doubling, and inverting.

Show Up is the first solo institutional exhibition of this important artist’s work outside Vancouver. McIntosh is also a professor at British Columbia's Emily Carr University, where she "has had a significant impact on generations of young painters in Canada,"

HEALTH & SAFETY MEASURES

Before planning your visit, here are a few things to keep in mind:

The gallery is open on Tuesdays 1:00 pm-7:00 pm, Friday and Saturdays 10:00 am-5:00 pm.

Visits must be pre-booked.

If you have a mobile device, the exhibition handout can be downloaded beforehand to bring along.

Washrooms are unavailable at Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens for the time being.

Photo: Scott Massey. Elizabeth McIntosh, Raggedy Anne, 2020. Images courtesy of the artist.

In addition to these protocols, only two visitors at a time can visit the Gairloch Gardens gallery, while only five can visit the Centennial Square gallery at a time.

Visitors are asked to stay two metres apart from anyone not in their social circle, sanitize their hands before entering, and masks are required at all times.

For more information about Oakville Galleries, our exhibitions or programs, visit www.oakvillegalleries.com or call (905)-844-4402.

