Events in Oakville this weekend: December 16-18

It's the last weekend before Christmas, and despite the freezing temperatures, there are still lots of fun things happening indoors and outdoors in Oakville!...but mostly indoors.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, December 9-11, 2022.

Temperatures will be consistently below 0 all weekend, with the coldest prediction set for Sunday morning at -13 with the windchill. Expect moderate western winds all weekend long and a low chance of precipitation once the active storm subsides Friday morning.

If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: December 16, 17 & 18

Friday, December 16, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Wet snow, +3 (feels like -2), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +0 (feels like -5), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Avatar: The Way of Water: The highly anticipated, new sci-fi action blockbuster movie directed by James Cameron. (Read more here.)

Cinderella Potter: Oakville's annual holiday pantomime. Family-friendly musical show at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, -4 (feels like -10), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, -3 (feels like -9), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, west

Events:

Cinderella Potter: Oakville's annual holiday pantomime. Family-friendly musical show at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Two shows today! (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Garnetta and the Groovemasters: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. Band members hail from around the world, but you know they live the music from their head to their toes: they eat drink and sleep Blues Funk and Soul. (Read more here.)

Christmas Bake and Cabbage Rolls : Christmas shopping at Holy Trinity Croatian Church. (Read more here.)

St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)

Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. Holiday Happy Hour: Shopping specials and festivities in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, +0 (feels like -6), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, -1 (feels like -7), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, west

Events:

Intrada Brass Christmas Concert: One of Canada’s most exciting large brass and percussion ensembles. Intrada delights audiences today at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Cinderella Potter: Oakville's annual holiday pantomime. Family-friendly musical show at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Two shows today! (Read more here.)

St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)

Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. Oakville Improv: The monthly show returns for a night of improv and sketch comedy. (Read more here.)

