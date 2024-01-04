Events in Oakville this weekend: Jan. 5-7, 2024

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Bronte Outer Harbour Bronte Outer Harbour

Hello 2024! As we shift from holiday mode back into our regular routines, this week traditionally serves as a reset to prepare for the busy times ahead. However, there are still a handful of events in Oakville this weekend for those looking to get out.

From live music, to art exhibits, to hockey games, to the Mayor's New Year's Levee, there's something for everyone in Oakville.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, January 5-7, 2024.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

This is going to be one of the coldest weekends Oakville has seen in a while with a high of +2 and a low of -8. Friday is going to be all negative temperatures and partly cloudy. As we get into Saturday we can expect to see some snow with high wind speeds of up to 30 km/h. Sunday is going to ease up a little bit but still expect scattered flurries throughout the day.

Oakville Events: January 5, 6 & 7

Friday, January 5, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, -2 (feels like -6), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, -4 (feels like -8), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 13 km/h, southwest

Events:

The Armadillos: The Armadillos this Friday at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more here.)

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, +1 (feels like -5), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Light snow, +1 (feels like -5), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, east

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: The most exciting cooking classes for children! Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits. (Read more here.)

The most exciting cooking classes for children! Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits. Oakville Galleries Exhibitions and Community Art Book Sale: Last chance to catch our exhibitions at Oakville Galleries! Join us for a community art book sale featuring over 1000 items. Proceeds support our 2024 art education and community programs. (Read more here.)

Last chance to catch our exhibitions at Oakville Galleries! Join us for a community art book sale featuring over 1000 items. Proceeds support our 2024 art education and community programs. Dando Boxing Day Party: Dando Boxing Day Party this Saturday at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more here.)

Dando Boxing Day Party this Saturday at the Moonshine Cafe! Oakville Blades vs. Leamington Flyers: Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Leamington Flyers. (Read more here.)

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, +2 (feels like 0), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Flurries, 0 (feels like -3), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northwest

Events:

New Year's Levee: Mayor Rob Burton and Members of Council invite you and your family to celebrate the passing of another year at the Annual New Year’s Levee. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.