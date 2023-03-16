Events in Oakville this weekend: March 17-19, 2023

× Expand Magdalena Smolnicka on Unsplash

As March Break comes to an end, this weekend is packed full of fun activities that the whole family can enjoy.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, March 17-19, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Though rain is forecast for most of Friday, the weather is expected to clear from Friday evening until Sunday evening. Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing.

Oakville Events: March 17, 18 & 19

Friday, March 17, 2023 - Happy St. Patrick's Day

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, 8 (feels like 4), 80% chance of precipitation

Evening: Scattered clouds, 4 (feels like -1), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, west

Events:

GLO DTO: Party in downtown Oakville. Light up the dark of winter this March Break! Join us in Towne Square for an all-ages LED Dance Party. (Read more here.)

Taize: The songs and prayers of Taize in a beautiful, peaceful setting (Read more)

The songs and prayers of Taize in a beautiful, peaceful setting The Friends of the Library Book Sale is back! Fill your bag for $15, or bring your shopping bag to purchase individually priced items. Proceeds from the sale go towards supporting library services and spaces. (Read more)

is back! Fill your bag for $15, or bring your shopping bag to purchase individually priced items. Proceeds from the sale go towards supporting library services and spaces. Trafalgar Township Historical Society AGM: Please join members as we review the past year, talk about ideas for the upcoming year and approve our financial statement and board of directors. (Read more)

Please join members as we review the past year, talk about ideas for the upcoming year and approve our financial statement and board of directors. Lego Drop-in: Build with us! We supply the LEGO; you supply the imagination. We can’t wait to see what you create! Ages 4+ (Read more)

Build with us! We supply the LEGO; you supply the imagination. We can’t wait to see what you create! Ages 4+ Denis LePage & High Banks Blue Grass Band for St. Patricks Day Read more

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast, 1 (feels like -5), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, -3 (feels like -10), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, west

Events:

Oakville Players' Storage Contents Sale: Oakville theatre group is purging the contents of a large storage unit. Funds raised selling items will be used offset the costs of clearing out of the storage unit, truck rental and disposal fees. (Read more)

Oakville theatre group is purging the contents of a large storage unit. Funds raised selling items will be used offset the costs of clearing out of the storage unit, truck rental and disposal fees. Exploration Station: Drop by the library to explore new technologies and games. Ages 5-12 (Read more)

Drop by the library to explore new technologies and games. Ages 5-12 Ghost Bike Memorial Ride for an unknown male cyclist, killed on Upper Middle Road on Thursday, 9 March 2023. (Read more)

Ghost Bike Memorial Ride for an unknown male cyclist, killed on Upper Middle Road on Thursday, 9 March 2023. (Read more)
GTA Pre-Ramadan Expo: Multi-Brand Designer Clothes for Women & Men, Exclusive Jewelry Pieces, Unique Fragrances & the best Snacks (Read more)

is back! Fill your bag for $15, or bring your shopping bag to purchase individually priced items. Proceeds from the sale go towards supporting library services and spaces. GTA Pre-Ramadan Expo: Multi-Brand Designer Clothes for Women & Men, Exclusive Jewelry Pieces, Unique Fragrances & the best Snacks (Read more)

Multi-Brand Designer Clothes for Women & Men, Exclusive Jewelry Pieces, Unique Fragrances & the best Snacks Mothers' Day Festival: Celebrate moms this Ramadan (Read more)

Celebrate moms this Ramadan Oakville Literary Cafe: Join us for readings and discussion presented by the Oakville Literary Alliance, Ages 19+. Registration required (Read more)

Join us for readings and discussion presented by the Oakville Literary Alliance, Ages 19+. Registration required Jessica Carrasco Exhibit: - local artist will exhibit a series of acrylic paintings under the title "What can't be seeing," which refers to what a person might carry inside without letting anyone see it. (Read more)

Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. Grant Lyle Trio: Grant Lyle is an esteemed guitarist, singer and songwriter on the vibrant Canadian music scene. (Read more)

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, 0 (feels like -6), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Scattered flurries, -2 (feels like -7), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, south/southwest

Events:

Oakville Players' Storage Content Sale: Oakville theatre group is purging the contents of a large storage unit. Funds raised selling items will be used offset the costs of clearing out of the storage unit, truck rental and disposal fees. (Read more)

Festival and family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Re-enactments, tours, games, cookouts and more. Jessica Carrasco Exhibit: local artist will exhibit a series of acrylic paintings under the title "What can't be seeing" which refers to what a person might carry inside without letting anyone see it. (Read more)

Jessica Carrasco Exhibit: local artist will exhibit a series of acrylic paintings under the title "What can't be seeing" which refers to what a person might carry inside without letting anyone see it. (Read more)
Alex Antinori will perform originals, new and old, as well as share appreciation with a few friends by sharing his interpretations of their songs. (Read more)

is back! Fill your bag for $15, or bring your shopping bag to purchase individually priced items. Proceeds from the sale go towards supporting library services and spaces. Alex Antinori will perform originals, new and old, as well as share appreciation with a few friends by sharing his interpretations of their songs. (Read more)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.