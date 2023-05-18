Events in Oakville this weekend: May 19-22, 2023

× Expand Chansereypich Seng on Unsplash Victoria Day Weekend

With the long weekend ahead, it's the official start to summer 2023. What better way to celebrate than getting outside and enjoying all of the great events and activities Oakville has to offer?

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, May 19-22, 2023.

Friday and Saturday both have moderate to high chances of rain, but Sunday and Monday will offer temperatures between 15 and 25 with lots of sunshine.

Oakville Events: May 19, 20, 21 & 22

Friday, May 19, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +22 (feels like +24), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +19 (feels like +19), 50% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, southwest

Events:

Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti: Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts with Classic Albums Live. The music of Led Zeppelin played note for note. (Read more here.)

Taize music and prayers in the quiet stillness of a candlelit sanctuary of St. Aidan's Church. Fast X: New blockbuster action film in the popular Fast and Furious franchise, starring Vin Diesel and dozens of Hollywood superstars, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Annual garage sale at St. John's United Church. David Rotundo Band: Acclaimed blues band will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, +17 (feels like +16), 80% chance of precipitation

Evening: Chance of rain, +15 (feels like +13), 50% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, west

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Horticultural Society Plant Sale : Annual plant and garden sale. (Read more here.)

Annual plant and garden sale. Bronte Historical Society Opening Day: Bronte Historical Society celebrates its 35th Anniversary with free self guided tours of Sovereign House and a film showing. (Read more here.)

Bronte Historical Society celebrates its 35th Anniversary with free self guided tours of Sovereign House and a film showing. Taste of Art on the Bluffs: Season opening of Bronte Historical Society. View work by artists who will exhibit at shows throughout the season. (Read more here.)

Annual garage sale at St. John's United Church. Bucket Drumming Workshops: Children's and family music activities with Bandology at Bronte Waterfront Park. Free and no pre-registration! (Read more here.)

Children's and family music activities with Bandology at Bronte Waterfront Park. Free and no pre-registration! Morgan Davis: Blues musician Morgan Davis will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +21 (feels like +21), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +16 (feels like +15), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, north

Events:

Victoria Day Fireworks and Food: Fireworks show and food fair hosted by the Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club. Entry and food must be purchased in advance. (Read more here.)

Season opening of Bronte Historical Society. View work by artists who will exhibit at shows throughout the season. Oakville's first Post Office: Museum opening. Learn the unique history of this little building and try writing with a quill pen. (Read more here.)

Monday, May 22, 2023

Happy Victoria Day! There are special hours and openings/closures around town today.

Listed below are some of the nearby fireworks displays in nearby communities.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +14 (feels like +13), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Nearby Fireworks:

Dundas Driving Park: Street fair with food and games from 4pm onwards. Show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Street fair with food and games from 4pm onwards. Show starts at 9:30 p.m. Ashbridges Bay in Etobicoke: Show begins at 9 p.m.

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

