Events in Oakville this weekend: November 18-20

× Expand Brian Gray Oakville Santa Claus Parade

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Lots of holiday events are happening in Oakville this weekend, including the start of weekend holiday market season. This Saturday is also the return of the Oakville Santa Claus Parade!

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 18-20, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Winter weather has officially arrived in Oakville: the forecast calls for temperatures below zero all weekend long, and there will be high western winds adding to the cold throughout the weekend. If you're going to any outdoor activities, make sure to bundle up.

Oakville Events: November 18, 19 & 20

Friday, November 18, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +2 (feels like -4), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, -1 (feels like -8), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 35 km/h, west

Events:

Home For Christmas: WEST Theatre presents the return engagement of their hit Christmas play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

WEST Theatre presents the return engagement of their hit Christmas play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The Menu: Opening day of the new comedy thriller movie now playing, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. (Read more here.)

Opening day of the new comedy thriller movie now playing, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. Joëlle Rabu: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and cloud, -1 (feels like -8), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, -3 (feels like -10), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, west

Events:

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A few flurries, -2 (feels like -9), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, -4 (feels like -11), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 35 km/h, west

Events:

St. Joseph's Annual Food Drive: In benefit of Kerr Street Mission. Donations can be dropped off any Sunday in November. (Read more here.)

In benefit of Kerr Street Mission. Donations can be dropped off any Sunday in November. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: New blockbuster action movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now playing. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.