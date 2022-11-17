Events in Oakville this weekend: November 18-20

Brian Gray
Oakville Santa Claus Parade
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Lots of holiday events are happening in Oakville this weekend, including the start of weekend holiday market season. This Saturday is also the return of the Oakville Santa Claus Parade!
Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 18-20, 2022.
Winter weather has officially arrived in Oakville: the forecast calls for temperatures below zero all weekend long, and there will be high western winds adding to the cold throughout the weekend. If you're going to any outdoor activities, make sure to bundle up.
Oakville Events: November 18, 19 & 20
Friday, November 18, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +2 (feels like -4), 20% chance of precipitation
Night: Partly cloudy, -1 (feels like -8), 20% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 35 km/h, west
Events:
- Home For Christmas: WEST Theatre presents the return engagement of their hit Christmas play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)
- The Menu: Opening day of the new comedy thriller movie now playing, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)
- Joëlle Rabu: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Mix of sun and cloud, -1 (feels like -8), 30% chance of precipitation
Night: Mainly cloudy, -3 (feels like -10), 30% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 30 km/h, west
Events:
- Oakville Santa Claus Parade: Santa Claus is landing his sleigh in Oakville for this year’s in-person parade on Saturday, returning after two years of postponement. The parade takes over south Oakville, rain or shine! Starts at 9 a.m. (Read more here.)
- Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest-running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)
- Holyberry Fair: Christmas event at Church of the Epiphany. (Read more here.)
- Christmas Market & Tea Room: 16 unique vendors and tea room lunch at Church of the Incarnation. (Read more here.)
- International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: Lunch, panel and music performance at St. Joseph's Ukrainian Church. (Read more here.)
- Art FUNdamentals! Art Class: Art class at Gairloch Gardens. Do you have a young budding artist in your family? (Read more here.)
- Family Art Workshop: Family Portraits workshop for all ages at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blades vs. Markham Royals: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)
- Home For Christmas: WEST Theatre presents the return engagement of their hit Christmas play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: A few flurries, -2 (feels like -9), 40% chance of precipitation
Night: Partly cloudy, -4 (feels like -11), 20% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 35 km/h, west
Events:
- St. Joseph's Annual Food Drive: In benefit of Kerr Street Mission. Donations can be dropped off any Sunday in November. (Read more here.)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: New blockbuster action movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now playing. (Read more here.)
Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.
Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.
With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.