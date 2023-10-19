Events in Oakville this weekend: Oct. 20-22, 2023

Town of Oakville
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Main Theatre
Fall weather is in the air, with a busy weekend of art shows, hockey, and live performances - it's a great time to be in Oakville.
There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, October 20-22, 2023.
Chop Steakhouse
Chop Promo
Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.
If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.
The weather forecast is calling for light rain on Friday with a chance of showers on Saturday, but Sunday is calling for a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly lower than last week, though nothing out of character for Fall weather.
Oakville Events: October 20, 21, & 22
Friday, October 20, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Light rain, +13 (feels like +11), 70% chance of precipitation
Evening: Cloudy with showers, +13 (feels like +12), 40% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 24 km/h, south
Events:
- The Wearable Art Show: Two days of shopping, meeting with artists and a daily fashion show at Canada's premier wearable art show. (Read more here.)
- World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blades vs. Milton Menace: Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they take on Milton. (Read more here.)
- Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express: Live performance of Murder on the Orient Express at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts presented by the Burloak Theatre Group. (Read more here.)
- The Tone Dogs: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
- Bronte Creek Camper Halloween Weekend: Campers this weekend are invited to decorate their sites (enviro-friendly), dress up, trick-or-treat (pending health guidelines) and join in on any Discovery programs offered this weekend. (Read more here.)
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Chance of a shower, +11 (feels like +9), 40% chance of precipitation
Evening: Mainly cloudy, +11 (feels like +9), 40% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 23 km/h, west
Events:
- Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)
- Tails and Treats: Trick out your dog and pick up treats at participating Downtown Shops + More. (Read more here.)
- Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: Fall themed cooking classes for kids. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt children’s tastebuds. (Read more here.)
- Fall Crafts Market at Oakville Place: Fall Arts and Craft Show at Oakville Place Mall. (Read more here.)
- Museum walking tour - Oakville and the Underground Railroad: This unique indoor/outdoor tour offers a fascinating glimpse into the history of the Underground Railroad in Oakville. (Read more here.)
- The Wearable Art Show: Day two of shopping, meeting with artists and a daily fashion show at Canada's premier wearable art show. (Read more here.)
- Kirsty Burgum & Mary Lyons Art Show: A mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. (Read more here.)
- Afternoon Blues Jam w/ Mike Branton: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blades vs. Niagara Falls Canucks: Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they take on Niagara. (Read more here.)
- Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express: Day two of the live performance of Murder on the Orient Express at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts presented by the Burloak Theatre Group. (Read more here.)
- Anthony Tullo Concert: Anthony Tullo concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)
- Paul Polisano & The Hurricanes: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Mainly sunny, +10 (feels like +7), 20% chance of precipitation
Evening: Mainly clear, +7 (feels like +4), 10% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 26 km/h, northwest
Events:
- Fall Crafts Market at Oakville Place: Day two of Fall Arts and Craft Show at Oakville Place Mall. (Read more here.)
- World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect (Read more here.)
- Kirsty Burgum & Mary Lyons Art Show: A mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. (Read more here.)
- In The Miller Mood Concert: Toronto All-Star Big Band with fresh renditions of so many classics from the celebrated Miller years. (Read more here.)
Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.
ADD YOUR EVENT HERE
With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.