Events in Oakville this weekend: Oct. 20-22, 2023

Fall weather is in the air, with a busy weekend of art shows, hockey, and live performances - it's a great time to be in Oakville.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, October 20-22, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

The weather forecast is calling for light rain on Friday with a chance of showers on Saturday, but Sunday is calling for a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly lower than last week, though nothing out of character for Fall weather.

Oakville Events: October 20, 21, & 22

Friday, October 20, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +13 (feels like +11), 70% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +13 (feels like +12), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 24 km/h, south

Events:

The Wearable Art Show: Two days of shopping, meeting with artists and a daily fashion show at Canada's premier wearable art show. (Read more here.)

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Milton Menace: Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they take on Milton. (Read more here.)

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express: Live performance of Murder on the Orient Express at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts presented by the Burloak Theatre Group. (Read more here.)

The Tone Dogs: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Bronte Creek Camper Halloween Weekend: Campers this weekend are invited to decorate their sites (enviro-friendly), dress up, trick-or-treat (pending health guidelines) and join in on any Discovery programs offered this weekend. (Read more here.)

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of a shower, +11 (feels like +9), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly cloudy, +11 (feels like +9), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 23 km/h, west

Events:

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +10 (feels like +7), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly clear, +7 (feels like +4), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 26 km/h, northwest

Events:

Fall Crafts Market at Oakville Place: Day two of Fall Arts and Craft Show at Oakville Place Mall. (Read more here.)

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect (Read more here.)

Kirsty Burgum & Mary Lyons Art Show: A mix of fibre art and mixed media art celebrating life. (Read more here.)

In The Miller Mood Concert: Toronto All-Star Big Band with fresh renditions of so many classics from the celebrated Miller years. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.