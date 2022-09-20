Moonshine Cafe Celebration to play this Saturday

× Expand Oakville News - Tyler Collins

Several music artists will be featured in a special, multi-act concert at the Moonshine Cafe this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Called "The Moonshine Cafe Celebration," the event is described by organizers as a "celebration event for the nostalgic Moonshine Cafe" venue, located 137 Kerr Street here in Oakville. This Saturday's show will begin at 7:30 p.m. for one night only.

The venue is a popular choice for independent artists, emerging talent and local musicians to perform. Moonshine Cafe is also known for their active artist engagement, helping artists grow their careers.

Organizers say the event is "a very special night and celebration to thank the Moonshine Cafe for all the support it has given independent artists in the music industry. If you have ever been to the Moonshine Cafe, are a songwriter or have performed at this venue, you will not want to miss this very special evening and celebration!"

Headlining the show is country music artist Tianna Woods, though the night will feature multiple special guests: Canadian Fiddle Champion Scott Woods, singer/songwriter Chase Stevens and long-time country radio announcer Randy Owen.

The event will be hosted by Dave Woods from In the Country and "will be full of a variety of incredible music, fun, prizes, and giveaways." Also teased is "a very specialist surprise you will not want to miss," though no comment was offered on what the added surprise will be.

More information about this Saturday's celebration event can be found online with the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets for the show, starting at $25, are available online in advance here.