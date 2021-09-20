Oakville Choral launches fall 2021 season

Oakville Choral embarks on another virtual season this fall. Registrations are now being accepted for the fall session, which begins on Tuesday, Sept 21 at 7:30 pm. The session will run for 12 weeks using Zoom. Rehearse from the comfort of your own home – from anywhere in the world! We encourage new members to join us. New members receive a 20% discount on registration fees.

This season they continue to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Everyone can join!

Everyone can learn!

Everyone can sing!

Oakville Choral is an inclusive and non-audition choir open to singers of all abilities.

Music for the fall session includes:

Barbara Assiginaak: Owl Sees All, Owl Sees Everything

(from Miziwe…Everywhere) and other selections

Damien Kehoe: Flow Water

Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly: True Colours

Franz Schubert: An Die Musik

Martin Shaw: With a Voice of Singing

Tomas Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria

Oakville Choral Music Director David Bowser comments on the upcoming season, “The music of Odawa First Nation composer Barbara Croall Assiginaak is uniquely expressive and powerful. Her profound texts reveal the expressive qualities of the Odawa language, and her storytelling is imaginative and meaningful. Her authentic voice as a modern composer is of a unique style and exceptional range of expression, informed by contemporary techniques in choral and orchestral writing and the ways of the Odawa people. Her performances on the pipigwan (Indigenous cedar flute) transport listers to a place of calm, of nature, with a sense of common truth. Barbara Croall Assiginaak is one of the world's most original and authentic musicians, and I am so pleased that we at Oakville Choral have this opportunity to collaborate with her and celebrate her music.”

Members may join at any time during the season. Your membership fee will be pro-rated.

Register now at www.oakvillechoral.com

About Oakville Choral

Oakville Choral has been part of the Oakville community since 1960 and is the longest-running chorus in Oakville and is now operating online. The OCS is a non-audition chorus whose aim is to promote choral singing and music appreciation in the community. We welcome members from Oakville and surrounding communities. David Bowser directs the OCS. He has a wealth of talent and experience. The 50 + voice Chorus performs an extensive repertoire of the world’s finest and most loved music. The Chorus possesses a true passion for singing and performing and is committed to serving the community culturally. www.oakvillechoral.com