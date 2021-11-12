Events in Oakville this weekend - Nov 13 to 14, 2021

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on Nov. 13 and 14? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.
Have fun planning your weekend!
Oakville Events: Nov 13 and 14
Oakville Events: Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, plus 7
Night: Partially overcast, plus 3
Wind speed: 25 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees
Possibility of precipitation: 40 per cent
Events
- Civitan Farmers' Market is an outdoor market. Sixteen vendors offer a broad selection of fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, meats, cheeses, and baked goods. Read more
- Holiday Pet Pics are back! Join us on one of the dates below to celebrate the holiday season with a beautiful photo of your pet. Although this year will look a little different to keep everyone safe, we have assembled our Pet Pic Team. Read more
- Bronte Arts Market - HOLIDAY EDITION! Hours will be from 10-4, & we will again be located in the Walton Memorial United Church parking lot. We'll have many returning Artists/Vendors and some great new ones. Come support local artisans and get your holiday gifts. Read more
- Cheer on your OJHL team; the Oakville Blades play against Markham Waxers. Read more
- Oakville Chamber Orchestra is delighted to be back, playing our core repertoire, the Baroque era. This concert features favourites by Bach and Vivaldi, and you'll love it! Read more
- Alfie Smith is a prolific songwriter, an accomplished performer and a talented multi-instrumentalist. Known best for his resophonic guitars, brazen slide licks and uncompromising vocals. Read more
Oakville Events: Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Overcast, plus 4
Night-time: Overcast, plus 1
Wind speed: 20 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees
Possibility of Precipitation: 90 per cent
Events
- Oakville Chamber Orchestra is delighted to be back, playing our core repertoire, the Baroque era. This concert features favourites by Bach and Vivaldi; you'll love it! Read more
- Shawn Brush Benefit Concert will feature Shawn, who will perform two sets for a live audience at The Moonshine. All proceeds will be donated to assist him in purchasing a new wheelchair (we're almost there). Read more
Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.