Oakville Symphony to present season finale concert

× Expand Tristan Nugent / Oakville Symphony

Oakville Symphony will present their final concert of the 2022/23 season this weekend at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, featuring works selected by new music director Lorenzo Guggenheim in a showcase called "Maestro's Choice."

Not only is this weekend's concert the last of Guggenheim's first season with the symphony, but also the conclusion to the group's first complete season in four years.

Executive director Bianca Chambers saying the symphony is inviting patrons this weekend to "follow the orchestra on an epic musical journey under the inspiring baton of our new music director in an engaging program designed personally by Maestro Guggenheim."

The concert will be presented twice over two performances, both in the Oakville Centre's main auditorium:

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m.

"This is a special concert because when I was hired last year, the program was left with one concert blank," said Guggenheim. "This show is a chance for us to showcase all the variety of our talents in the group."

Guggenheim spoke with Oakville News earlier this week, in advance of this weekend's show: "With the conflict of time before announcing this season, I had to decide what my choice would be. So I wanted to pick something that reflected my heritage."

× Expand Tristan Nugent / Oakville Symphony

Originally from Argentina, the show will feature a mix of music from Guggenheim's two homes, including music "that reflects my Argentine heritage blended with my Canadian roots."

Included in the program is the jazz-inspired Ravel Piano Concerto, making its first appearance in Oakville, showcasing the refined virtuosity of guest piano soloist Kevin Ahfat. "This is one of my favourite piano concertos with one of the most fascinating young artists," says Guggenheim.

"Then the music comes from Argentina where I’m from - one of their most famous works from Argentina: Ginastera’s mesmerizing Suite from Estancia. Finally, we have a special commission of four tangoes that we'll premiere. They were arranged especially for the Oakville Symphony."

Excitement is high for the variety of musical works to be played Oakville's talented local symphony, only to be left equally excited for the 2023/24 season to begin this fall.

Tickets for both concerts this weekend are available online here with the Oakville Centre. You can learn more about the Oakville Symphony on their website.