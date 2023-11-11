× Expand Odd Burger Odd Burger Grand Opening in Oakville

Oakville’s Odd Burger will be welcoming the community with a grand opening this Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Co-Founders James and Vasiliki McInness started Odd Burger, developing meal kits, as a grassroots vegan organization in 2014.

People raved over their recipes so much so that they introduced a burger at the 2016 London Ribfest that stole the show, forevermore aptly called the Famous Burger.

Next a food truck was launched, which led to the opening of the first restaurant in 2017.

Letting no grass grow beneath their feet, only six months later the couple created the first vegan drive-thru, in London.

Opening a manufacturing centre the next year used for research and development of new products.

The company has since expanded across Canada, with its first location soon to open in the United States. Odd Burger is now publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and has rolled out a retail product line this past September.

Trupti Mehta Oakville's Odd Burger owners Vijay and Trupti Mehta, and sons

Halton residents Trupti Mehta and her husband Vijay, originally from India, embrace vegetarianism as a lifestyle. With her economics degree, Trupti had long wanted to be involved in the fast food industry by way of plant based sustainability.

The Odd Burger franchise presented a perfect opportunity to take part in a movement that is experiencing tremendous growth across Canada.

Conveniently located in the Dorval Crossing shopping centre, Oakville’s Odd Burger will be welcoming the community with their grand opening Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Opening day, the couple will be offering one dollar ice cream cones, and donating 15 percent of the day’s proceeds to The Plant Based Treaty.

With seating for 16, including infants, you can eat-in or take-out. Delivery services will be available soon, and hours of operation will extend over the next two weeks.

Odd Burger Famous Burger at Oakville's Odd Burger vegan burger

Trupti and Vijay are excited to bring a fully vegan menu with sustainability to the community, adding, "Come in and enjoy the Famous Burger. We believe that introducing plant based foods in your life, in the long run will make a difference for one’s health, but also to nature as well."

A motto that Trupti and Vijay hope to inspire others with, "One to change a few, a few to change many, and many to change the world, starts with one."