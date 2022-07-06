Michele Bogle Roberts Farms Strawberries

It’s hard to imagine strawberries aren’t on the top 10 list of favourite Canadian fruits. Strawberries pair so well with many other fruits and flavours.

It’s challenging to decide what to create as a delicious treat with this robust, juicy and delightful fruit because it makes a great addition to almost any dessert. Perfectly satisfying on its own, its colour dares you to do something more.

Are you having guests and need the final course to make a lasting impression?

How about strawberries and panna cotta?

This after-dinner dessert delivers a light and tasty finish while inviting an ooh-aah reaction – ending the evening with sweet satisfaction.

It’s strawberry season at Oakville’s Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing. Roberts Farms will have them available for you this Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm, along with other farm-fresh produce.

The market has an excellent complement of farmers with in-season fruits and vegetables, as well as vendors with sauces, honey, baked goods, and more.

Strawberries and panna cotta recipe

PREPARATION TIME 1 HOUR 20 MINUTES YIELD 8 SERVINGS CHILLING TIME 6 HOURS

Equipment

2 medium mixing bowls, spatula, non-stick pan, measuring cup, deep 8” cake pan, plastic wrap, paring knife, small ladle, small bowl, small shallow cup or bowl, cooling rack, plate, serving dish, icing spreader, cake knife

Ingredients

Crêpes

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3 Tbsp sugar

1 package vanilla sugar

1 ¼ cups milk

2 tsp green food colouring

1 ½ cups flour

¾ cup boiling water

1 tsp cooking oil or cooking spray

Panna Cotta

1 package gelatin

⅔ cup cold water

3 cups sour cream

1 package vanilla sugar

½ cup icing sugar

1 to 2 mangos or peaches, cut

2 dozen strawberries

Ganache

2 cups dark chocolate chips

1 ½ cups cream

Directions

Step 1

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the crêpe ingredients; adding the boiling water last. Cover and let sit for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Combine gelatin with cold water. Set aside to bloom.

Step 3

Set the prepared pan on medium heat. When the oil is hot, reduce heat to medium-low. Add a small ladle full of crêpe batter, and move the batter around in a circular motion. The first crêpe seasons the pan. Expect to discard it.

Pour two ladles full of batter into the hot pan, swirling it immediately in a circular motion to create the rounded shape. Patch any holes with a drop of batter.

Cook for 1 minute, then flip and cook for an additional minute. Remove. If there is any browning, reduce heat. Repeat. Let crêpes cool.

Step 4

In another medium-sized mixing bowl, combine sour cream, vanilla sugar and icing sugar. Add bloomed gelatin and mix well.

Step 5

Press plastic wrap into the bottom and along the sides of the cake pan, with enough extending beyond it to fold over and cover the top after filling is placed inside.

Step 6

Gently position a crêpe on the bottom of the cake pan, but on top of the plastic wrap. Cover the crêpe with 5 to 6 tablespoons of sour cream mixture.

Step 7

Set a crêpe over the small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of sour cream mixture.

Carefully press fruit into the mixture.

Gently close the crepe into a bundle and set it in the cake pan, standing up.

Repeat, tucking each bundle in beside the last until the cake pan is filled tightly. Hold one crêpe for the top.

Add extra fruit and sour cream mixture evenly over the bundles.

Step 8

Lay the last crepe overtop, tucking in sides. Fold together the overlapping plastic wrap and cover the top of the dessert completely. Refrigerate for no less than 6 hours.

Step 9

To make the ganache, use a microwave-safe dish to melt the chocolate. 25 seconds first, then 10 seconds at a time, stirring in between until the chocolate is completely melted. Let cool. Blend the cream in thoroughly until smooth.

Step 10

When the panna cotta is set, open the plastic wrap and turn the cake pan upside down onto the cooling rack, removing the pan and plastic. Place the plate under the rack. Starting in the middle of the cake, begin pouring the ganache allowing it to run down the sides. Use the icing knife to smooth the sides. The plate below will catch the excess. Transfer cake to serving dish. Keep dessert chilled until served. Use a sharp knife for cutting.

Note: To increase movement in ganache, add more cream. For a stiffer consistency, add more chocolate. If the ganache hardens before use, micro-wave for 10 seconds and stir for easy pouring.