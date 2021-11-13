Three Sheridan alumni win Directors Guild of Canada awards

× Expand Director's Guild of Canada

Sheridan alumni once again featured prominently among the winners of the annual Directors Guild of Canada Awards, which were presented virtually on October 23, 2021.

Courtney Goldman (Advanced TV and Film '08) won Best Picture Editing – Movies for Television and Mini-Series, for the action-packed dinosaur adventure Dino Dana: The Movie. The award is the latest recognition of Goldman’s creative excellence. Her accolades include three Emmy nominations, a Canadian Screen Award nomination, a Canadian Cinema Editor's Award win and several more nominations.

Melissa Hinton (Media Arts '14) and Holly Greenly (Bachelor of Film and Television '18) were on the winning teams for the same two productions. They both received the award for Best Sound Editing – Movies for Television and Mini-Series, for Salt-N-Pepa and the Best Sound Editing – Comedy or Family Series award for their work on Private Eyes.

"We’re incredibly proud to see our alumni receive the appreciation they deserve, especially graduates who are early in their careers," says Ted Gervan, Dean of Sheridan’s Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design.

"Our graduates Courtney, Melissa and Holly are an inspiration to our current students, and a testament to the impact Sheridan alumni have on Canada’s film and television industry."

There were nearly 350 submissions for the DGC Awards this year in both film and television from across the country.

Click here to view the full list of the 2021 DGC Awards winners