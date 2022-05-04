Natural grass sports fields closed today, May 4, 2022

× Expand Town of Oakville

The town of Oakville has announced that due to "rainfall saturation", all outdoor grass sports fields will be closed today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Cancellations on natural grass sports fields usually occur in inclement weather from April to October, and according to local climate data, Oakville has seen more than 15mm of rain in the last 36 hours - far more than usual.

"We are asking residents and organizations to please avoid use of grass diamonds and fields during this time period," says a representative for the town. "Stay off of all grass fields due to current weather conditions until further notice.

Despite the closures today, "Artificial turf bookings may proceed as planned."

Ball diamonds and B grass fields first opened for the season just this past Saturday, April 30. A grass fields (except Pine Glen) aren't scheduled to open until next Saturday, May 14. Pine Glen opens on June 1.

Oakville advises residents to "Check back later or follow us on social media [the town's official accounts] for updates."

Outdoor season ends on Sunday, October 2. Artificial turf season end date will be determined by the weather.

Regular updates on the conditions of sports fields in Oakville can be found on the town's Sports Field Closures website.