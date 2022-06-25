Nicole Gal Impresses at World Junior Golf Cup

× Expand Brian Sutherland Nicole Gal at Junior World Cup Oakville Golf phenom Nicole Gal with teammates at Junior World Cup

Oakville's Nicole Gal holds the Canadian flag with the whole Canadian team and with her two girls' team teammates on the Canadian Girls' Team at the Toyota World Junior Golf Cup in Japan. Nicole tied for fourth individually among 18 girls from the 6 national teams representing, in order of team finish, Spain, Japan, Canada, Colombia, South Africa and Mexico. Nicole finished at 2 under, 5 strokes off the lead for the three day tournament.

Oakville News has been following Nicole's progress in the golf world. Playing at the Oakville Golf Club, Nicole has gone from strength to strength, as you can see here.

Toyota Junior Golf World Cup Nicole Gal in Japan

(The Canadian Boys' Team won the tournament with Felix Bouchard the best individual finisher tied for fifth at 8 under, 7 strokes off the pace.)

Nicole will be attending Ole Miss on a golf scholarship in the fall.