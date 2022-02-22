How did Oakville's Athletes do in Beijing 2022

Another COVID Olympics has passed and many medals were awarded and memories were made that will last a lifetime for these athletes.

Five athletes from Oakville competed in this year's games, and for four it was their first Olympics. Each demonstrated the incredible determination and skill it takes to compete at the Olympic Games. Oakville applauds you.

Sarah Fillier and Brianne Jenner - Hockey

Oakville native Brianne Jenner and Oakville Hornets alumni Sarah Fillier competed for Canada in the Women’s Ice Hockey tournament.

Team Canada won all of their games and the gold medal in a thrilling 3-2 win against the United States, not only was it a big win for the country but a big win for the Canadian woman after losing to the U. S in the gold medal game last Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Not only did Jenner and Fillier receive gold medals, but both were key contributors to the team's success.

Sarah Fillier scored eight goals and three assists totalling 11 points in only seven games.

Veteran leader and third-time Olympian, Brianne Jenner scored nine goals and five assists for 14 points in seven games.

Madeline Schizas - Figure Skating

Schizas had an amazing performance in her first Olympics and really turned some heads in Beijing and in Canada.

She competed in two events. The first was a free skate team event, competing with many other Canadian figure skaters.

The team event is split into categories, including men's singles, women's singles, pair skating, and ice dance.

Madeline performed in the women’s single’s short program and placed third out of ten with an impressive score of 69.60 and gave Canada eight points.

The next day Madeline was one of five competitors in her category, placing third in her group with an amazing score of 132.04 and another eight points for Canada.

In Madeline’s next event she competed in the women’s single skating short program where she finished in 20th place with a score of 60.53, qualifying for the next day's free skate competition.

At the free skate, she scored 115.03 which gave her an accumulated score of 175.56 which put her in 19th place.

The winners of this competition were Kaori Sakamoto of Japan who won the Bronze medal, Alexandra Trusova of the Russian Olympic Committee who won the silver medal, and Anna Shcherbakova of the Russian Olympic Committee who won the gold medal.

Evan McEachran - Skiing

McEachran had a great showing in his first Olympic games. The skier displayed his talents on the highest level and showed the world that he belongs.

In his first Big Air Qualification, Evan scored 170.25 placing him 11th and qualifying him for the next round which decided who was going to win medals.

In the medal qualification, McEachran placed second on his first of three runs and was given a 93.00 and was in the silver medal position.

On his next two runs, McEachran did not land his jumps and was given a score of 22.50 on his second run and a score of 11.50 on his third run which accumulated to a score of 115.50, placing him 9th.

The winners of this event were Henrik Harlaut of Sweden who won the Bronze Medal, Colby Stevenson of the U. S. A who won the Silver medal and Brik Ruud of Norway who won the Gold medal.

Evan’s next event was the Men’s Freeski Slopestyle where he scored a 40.90 on his first run and a 33.70 on his second run. He did not qualify for the next round.

Kaylie Buck - Snowboarding

For her first Olympics, Kaylie Buck competed in two snowboarding events. She competed until the very end and never gave up.

In the Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom she had to go down both the blue and red course in a timed event.

On the blue course, she recorded a time of 46.02 which put her in 21st place out of 30, and on the red course, she recorded a time of 44.12 which gave her a total time of 1:30.14.

That time kept her in 21st place.

The community looks forward to watching each of you improving and hopefully competing in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano and Cortina, Italy.