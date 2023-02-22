Blades lose close game to Burlington on Family Day

× Expand Lukas Bernasiewicz

After a crushing loss to the Markham Royals, Oakville looked to bounce back against the Burlington Cougars on Family Day.

Oakville last beat the Cougars in 2021 and hoped that Monday's game would end the streak.

The game started well for the Blades; they opened the scoring with a goal by Lachlan Wells, assisted by Aiden Taylor and Gleb Akimov.

But the Cougars returned with a goal on the powerplay by Jack Harper, assisted by Crossley Stewart and Thomas Lenart, to score 1-1.

Oakville then took the lead two minutes later with another goal by Lachlan Wells, assisted by Andrew Brown and Logan Yovetich, to make the score 2-1.

Just under four minutes later, Oakville extended the lead to 3-1 with a goal by Matthew Wang, assisted by Josh Vagenas and Jack Churchill and the first period ended with Oakville up two goals.

Though the Blades enjoyed their lead, Burlington came storming back in the second.

Burlington captain Jack Richard scored five minutes into the period, bringing the Cougars to within one goal.

Then near the end of the second period, Thomas Lenart scored for Burlington to tie the game, which headed into the second intermission tied at three.

In the third period, both teams traded chances and scoring opportunities to end the game in regulation.

Sadly for the Blades, Burlington broke the 3-3 deadlock when Jack Richard scored again to make the game 4-3.

The Blades tried but were unable to score. Richard dumped the puck into the Blade's empty net, which secured a 5-3 win for Burlington.

Oakville’s next game will be Thursday on the road against the Brantford 99ers.