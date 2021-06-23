Oakville outdoor pools are now open

× Expand Town of Oakville Outdoor Pool

Since Ontario has entered phase one of its re-opening processes some recreational activities have opened up here in Oakville. Namely, all Town of Oakville outdoor pools have opened. The town operates five outdoor pools.

Bronte Pool - 2184 Hixon Street Brookdale - 1215 Bridge Street Falgarwood - 1349 Gainsborough Drive Lions - 159 Felan Avenue Wedgewood - 351 Cairncroft Road

The process of booking has become slightly more complicated because pools are only able to have 30 people for Leisure swims and 15 for length swims.

Prices for swims will differ depending on which swim you choose. For Leisure swims the prices are:

Free - Children under 2-years old

$3.60 - Child/Youth 2-17

$4.50 - Adult 18-64

$3.60 - Older Adult 65 and up

All booking is done online at active.oakville.ca. Then on the left select bar choose “By Activity,” and then go down the page and select “recreational swimming.”

Once you have chosen that activity, you will have a long list of potential swims for you to pick from at various outdoor pools.

Once you find a date and time that works for you, press the green “register” button. Once you have pressed that, it will bring you to the booking page, where you will need to enter into your “Iris” account or create an account.