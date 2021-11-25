Oakville Trafalgar overwhelmed in GHAC Final against St. Thomas More

The Oakville Trafalgar Senior Boys Football team knew they were going to be up against it on Wednesday as they faced the top-ranked team in the nation, but nothing could have prepared them for what would take place once things kicked off.

It was only 4-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter, which is a reasonable score for such a heavy underdog as the Red Devils- especially considering the Knights scored on two Rouges and a Safety; however, things unravelled in a real hurry after that.

Starting Quarterback Russell Weir was injured in the opening stanza and would not return for the remainder of the day. With the second-string QB unavailable, Coach Guy D'Alesio would be forced to move one of his star receivers into the pivot role, and the personnel loss proved to be too much to take.

St. Thomas More would score 37 additional unanswered points for an eventual 41-0 win. After the game Coach, D'Alesio lamented, "Our boys played a tough game, made some good plays, just not enough of them to score." Remarkably it's not all broken hearts and tears of sadness in the OT camp. The reality is that Oakville Trafalgar knew they were on a Cinderella run, and just like in the movie, the party had to end at some point, and the clock was always ticking.

"At the end of the day, our goal this season was to beat Nelson for the Halton Championship, and we accomplished that goal. The GHAC game was literally an afterthought. St. Thomas More played very well; they have a lot of talented players across every position. The STM players and Coaches were tough but classy."