Oakville's Paige Culver is thriving with IFK Kalmar

× Expand Courtesy Bildbyrån.se Paige Culver continues to make waves across the Atlantic. Captaining IFK Kalmar has been a massive challenge but also a great learning experience for the 25-year-old.

In Sweden, the professional women’s soccer league, or Damallsvenskan, is currently on hiatus as the Women’s Euros are taking place. It’s given Oakville’s Paige Culver a chance to finally catch her breath after a whirlwind start to the campaign.

The St. Thomas Aquinas grad laments, “Because of that (the Euros), the first half of our season was so jam-packed that we played almost three games every week.” Continuing to joke, “It was insane. I’ve never played that many games since I was in college or when I was 10.”

Getting in games is what the IFK Kalmar captain needs, after two difficult seasons in France saw the strong and physical centre-back go nearly a season and a half just watching from the sidelines, through no fault of her own.

“They couldn’t get my visa sorted,” notes Culver, and when her paperwork finally got fixed up, her club changed head coaches.

Paige laughs agonizingly and adds, “that was just a nightmare, so France didn’t work out for me.”

× Expand Bildbyrån.se Stepping up to the challenge. IFK Kalmar were promoted at the end of last season, and despite all the predictions they would finish in last they continue to punch above their weight.

That’s when newly promoted Swedish top-flight side Kalmar came knocking. The new kids on the block in the Damallsvenskan put together a squad that relies heavily on foreign nationals. After a strong pre-season, they gave the Captain’s armband to Paige.

Sweden has been a great landing spot for the 25-year-old. Everyone speaks perfect English in the Nordic nation, which wasn’t the case with her first professional experience in Italy. A handful of fellow Canadian women are playing throughout the league, including rising Canadian national team members Gabrielle Carle, Evelyn Viens, Sabrina D’Angelo, and Paige’s former Blue Devils FC teammate Sarah Statigakis.

While Culver has always dreamed of making the National team, she acknowledges that even if she catches head coach Bev Preistman's eye, Centre Back is probably where Canada has the most depth. Tottenham Captain Shelina Zadorsky struggles to find time alongside Real Madrid’s Kadisha Buchanan and Olympic hero Vanessa Gilles.

In France, Paige was Gilles’ teammate at Bordeaux (although they knew each other previously from their days in the NCAA). Culver says they remain friends. She gushes about her former teammate's rise to prominence.

You can sense the admiration Culver feels for the Angel City defender as she speaks,

× Expand Bildbyrån.se Warming up. Culver's leadership role on the team bodes well for her future and she hopes to get the attention of Canadian Women's Team Head Coach Bev Priestman.

"She’s just been amazing for Canada. So yeah, it was just cool to see what she does, on and off the field.” Paige pauses and then laughs, “I definitely took some notes.”

Back in Sweden, the large contingent of Canadians makes playing in the league “homey,” according to Culver. But the tight schedule to start the season meant that despite everyone's best intentions, Canadian players gathering for anything beyond a quick chat after the game has been next to impossible, despite their best intentions.

It’s probably a good thing for Paige anyways, as her plate is already pretty full with the responsibilities associated with Captaining a team whose sole intention for this season is not finishing in last. They don't want to be relegated back into the 2nd Division.

While admittedly, the last little while, her team's run of form has “not been so great,” Kalmar is punching above their weight, exceeding expectations, even if they are 4th from the bottom of the table.

The team knew heading into the season that they would not be competing for the league title. All the pre-season prognosticators had them finishing last and being sent back down a division.

So along with all the pressure associated with staying in the 1st division, it’s been an enjoyable experience.

“It’s also kind of fun because we’re the underdogs. No one really expects much from us, so it makes it more exciting too.”

You can understand Paige’s poise under pressure when you account for her time in France, and when listening to her talk about Italy. She did not speak the language and shared a house with 12 of her teammates.

To some, it may feel like she’s rising up the ranks “the hard way.” You also get the impression she wouldn’t have it any other way.

She tends to focus on the “big picture” rather than getting weighed down by smaller obstacles that come up along her journey.

As you’d expect from a team captain, Culver provides a beautiful anecdote to encapsulate her mindset.

“Anybody who has been successful in their career will tell you that there’s always going to be something that gets in the way,” continuing to wax poetically.

“If you’re passionate about it, and you care a lot about it, and you’re willing to put in the hard work. Those can be really good things that help you progress as a player and as a person.”

As a Canadian without a European passport, she will always occupy a roster spot reserved for foreign nationals. As a non-national team member, the opportunities to fill those spots are limited. It shows that despite the continued success of Canadian female players worldwide, there is no place for them to truly call home. Canada is the only top 10 country in the game without a domestic league for women to play in.

Paige sees opportunities within the structures currently in place in North America, like the growth of League1 Ontario. She would love to see the Canadian Premier League sides add teams to the Women’s Division of Leauge1, or even the addition of Canadian teams to the NWSL, in a similar vein to how Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver play in MLS.

But alas, there are still no professional opportunities in Canada for women’s soccer players. For the time being, Paige will sharpen her skills and build her resume in Sweden, captaining a team in their version of cottage country, awaiting the next opportunity to come her way.

Paige Culver and FK Kalmar play their next match on August 6th against Kristianstad, who boasts the aforementioned Gabby Carle and Evelyn Viens.

In typical fashion, Paige is embracing the challenge, “they’re a Champions League team. So it’ll be really fun.”