Registration opens for new Oakville Half Marathon race

× Expand Miguel A Amutio on Unsplash

Half marathon racing is returning to Oakville this fall. But this time, it's in a new event.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, Oakville's waterfront will be the site for the first-ever Nutrience Oakville 21.1 Half Marathon, an event for both experienced and novice runners.

The event offers three levels of difficulty that can be chosen from: a half marathon, 10km and a 5km race.

Endurance Event Productions Ltd, the company organizing the Oakville 21.1, also hosts the Georgina Marathon and Half Marathon and the Spring Fling Marathon, 1/2, 10km, 5km

"We are fortunate to have some of the sponsors and supporters from our Georgina Spring Fling Marathon and Georgina Marathon races join us in Oakville," says Sandie Orlando, co-race director.

Nutrience Oakville 21.1 replaces the long-time (and separately organized) Oakville Half Marathon, which last ran in 2022 and also from 2009-2019. The former Oakville Half Marathon was cancelled in 2023 and has now closed.

Alongside Nutrience as the title sponsor, many local businesses have come on board to help promote and spread awareness of the upcoming event. Some local sponsors include Modern Landscape and Design, Flow Dental, NMT Auto Service, Radix Gym, and many more.

The route starts at Shell Park where racers will make their way through local parks and neighbourhoods along Lakeshore Road, before looping in Tannery Park and returning to Shell Park to cross the finish line.

Gatorade hydration and aid stations will be set up at approximately 3km intervals on the route, with portable washrooms available at the start/finish line at Shell Park.

"Runners really come together in a meaningful way to support each other and the community through these events," says Cindy Lewis-Caballero, co-race director. "The accomplishment of participating extends to volunteers, spectators and family and friends of the runners."

Two local charities are being supported by the event: The Oakville Hospital Foundation Cardiac Unit and the Oakville Fare Share Foodbank. Many running groups are participating as runners and are also volunteers, which is a large part of the event’s success.

Early bird pricing for registration for all three race lengths is available until March 31st, 2024. Registration, pricing and donations can be found online here.

For more information and an overview of the race route for all three distances, you can visit their official website.