Operation Impact 2021, a national road safety awareness campaign begins tomorrow in Halton

Halton Police will join police forces from across the country to kick-start Operation Impact 2021; a national public awareness campaign focused on road safety tomorrow. This campaign comes hard on the heels of the Project Safe Start road safety initiative in the Halton region that wrapped up last month.

According to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), the campaign aims to promote safe driving behaviours and make Canada’s roads ‘the safest in the world’. “We hope to help prevent collisions, save lives, and reduce injuries on our road,” HRPS stated.

Under the leadership of the CACP Traffic Safety Committee, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police organizes Operation Impact in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.

Operation Impact 2021 will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2021, focusing on unsafe driving behaviours that put drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk. This campaign is deliberately scheduled during the Thanksgiving weekend when high traffic volume is expected on the roads and collisions are more frequent.

During this period, the police across the country, including our HRPS, will highlight the following:

driving without a seat belt;

impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs or fatigue;

distracted driving; and

aggressive driving.

Halton Police invite residents in our community to ‘Be a hero. Aim for zero” through this campaign.

The police shared that annually motor vehicle collisions kill about 2,000 Canadians, seriously injure another 10,000 people and injure about 165,000 citizens in Canada.

HRPS further added, “Most collisions are not ‘accidents’. They are generally the direct result of a conscious decision an individual driver has made. If there were zero problematic driving behaviours at the wheel, we could expect zero collisions, zero injuries and zero deaths on our roads.”

Residents can call 911 when they identify unsafe driving behaviour that puts others at risk.