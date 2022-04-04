Letter to the Editor: Halton Region needs to return to full COVID-19 reporting

× Expand Markus Winkler/Unsplash COVID-19 Update

As an Oakville resident, I very much appreciate receiving the Oakville News and the work done by our Mayor to make Oakville a great place to live.

In reading Saturday morning's "Coronavirus update for Oakville", I was struck by the huge disconnect between Halton Region and the reality of our current coronavirus situation.

Specifically, the Oakville News reported that "Halton Region has revised its website for reporting Covid 19 data, with far less information being provided daily AS LOCAL CASE COUNTS DECREASE".

This disconnect with reality by Halton Region is clear in today's Oakville News article, which states that :

"In Halton Region, Covid 19 hospitalizations have more than tripled in the last week, including seven new patients at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital."

"After the total went to zero, there are now 11 Oakville residents in hospital with Covid 19 including seven from just the last three days."

"The province's active cases and hospitalizations, however, are both up more than 25% in the last week".

It should also be noted that the Daily Epidemiological Summary provided by Public Health Ontario conveys an alarming growth in cases within Halton.

While I believe that Halton Region's reduced reporting is purely driven by a provincial government wanting to change the subject during an election, I would request that you pressure Halton Region to return to a full reporting of covid data......especially since we have known based on most medical experts and the removal of mask mandates that case counts would again begin to rise.