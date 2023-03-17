MP Damoff's continues advocacy for safe cycling

× Expand Cycle Oakville’s 2017 Kick Off The ride ended up at the Kerr Village Handmade & Vintage Market. Photo Credit: Fraser Damoff

I was heartbroken to learn about the death of a cyclist who was struck by a car while riding on Upper Middle Road west of Eighth Line in Oakville on the morning of March 9.

I have long been a strong proponent of cycling and the absolute necessity of ensuring it is safe and accessible for everyone in our community. I co-founded Cycle Oakville to promote safe cycling and improve cycling infrastructure, and in 2017 our government worked with the Town of Oakville’s capital budget as part of its Active Transportation Master Plan to upgrade the Cross Town Trail for cyclists.

Canadians love using safe cycling paths and trails to get around their towns and cities. It's a great way to stay healthy, enjoy nature, and connect to public transit, and it is good for the environment. In 2021, our government launched Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy by creating the Active Transportation Fund, which committed to invest $400 million over five years to help build new and expanded networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails, and pedestrian bridges in all communities across Canada, including Oakville. This fund is part of an eight-year, $14.9-billion public transit investment to support communities as they build vibrant neighbourhoods where people can safely live, work, and play. Through this first-ever National Active Transportation Strategy, we are promoting more active transportation options and working to ensure that our communities are healthier, less congested, and more vibrant for Canadians.

...many roads either do not have a bike lane at all or that bike lanes sometimes unexpectedly end along a route, leaving a cyclist suddenly in a live lane of traffic. Single-lane roads are particularly problematic and dangerous for cyclists.

Despite all of that, according to a Strategic Plan laid out by the Town of Oakville, Oakville's "Active Transportation" infrastructure needs improvement. As a cyclist, I have found that many roads either do not have a bike lane at all or that bike lanes sometimes unexpectedly end along a route, leaving a cyclist suddenly in a live lane of traffic. Single-lane roads are particularly problematic and dangerous for cyclists.

While more people took up cycling as a primary mode of transportation during the pandemic and many cities and towns introduced temporary bike lanes to accommodate them, now it's time to make them permanent to ensure riders can travel seamlessly and safely across our community. I will continue to work with the Town of Oakville to see real change and prioritize the safe cycling infrastructure that Oakville needs and deserves, so all residents have access to inexpensive, accessible, and safe active transportation options and that a tragedy such as this never happens again.

I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and community of the cyclist.