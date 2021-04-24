Apple wins with The Year Earth Changed: Movie Review

× Expand Apple TV

With Earth Day just having passed, a terrific discovery came this week in a nature documentary that’s short, sweet and timely. The Year Earth Changed, looking at how animals have changed in the COVID-19 pandemic, is also surprisingly fun to watch.

One of my favourite traditions close to Earth Day each year is finding a nature documentary to profile in the news - often Disney is the provider, but they now only produce them every two years. Apple has stepped up to the plate and produced an excellent, if somewhat too short, look at nature.

The premise of the film looks at several animal communities (including humans!) around the world whose lives have improved because of the lessened environmental impacts during COVID-19.

Whales, monkeys, deer, penguins, cheetahs, capybaras, sea turtles: hundreds of species have seen rebounding prosperity while we stay home.

AppleTV+, among other streaming services, is defined by fewer offerings in choice but higher quality in the programming. The Year Earth Changed is an extension of that - the service cost is high for what you get, but the small number of exclusives are worth it.

David Attenborough, celebrating his 95th birthday in a few weeks, continues working in film and television with all the qualities a great naturalist and documentarian needs: he’s detailed, calm, sincere, precise and engaging.

This isn’t as personal as his Netflix film last fall A Life on Our Planet, but no matter. Who could ask for a better narrator? And the script is smart to include multiple, practical, long-term solutions on how we can keep these positive changes after the pandemic is over.

If you’re a fan of nature programming, you might be wondering if the monthly cost of AppleTV+ is worth it to see The Year Earth Changed - whether just one month for this title or to become a new subscriber. Something worth knowing when deciding: this same crew has also made two full TV series called Tiny World and Earth at Night: In Colour, both also Apple TV+ exclusives.

A special note for this week’s review: with little advertising, I wouldn’t have known about the film’s release this week if not for the recommendation from my cousin Lily (who also helped me on a Family Day project this year.) Skeptical if your kids will like it? I know of one seven-year-old who gave this a 10/10.

Because the run time is just under an hour, it’s also a great watch that’s equally educational and exciting. There are two very short moments that are intense for really young kids, but it’s perfectly appropriate for grade school and older.

In short, this short film is insightful and beautifully shot. Remarkably, it’s also the first film about the COVID-19 pandemic still going on that didn’t make me distressed or frustrated that the pandemic is still going on.

Rather the opposite, I felt inspired and hopeful that animals of all kinds are thriving as we, humans, continue staying at home. It teaches us that even in global strife, the harmony of nature prevails.

The Year Earth Changed

9 out of 10

PG, 48mins. Nature Documentary.

Directed by Tom Beard.

Narrated by David Attenborough.

Now available to stream on AppleTV+ for subscribers.