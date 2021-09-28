Impaired Driving Update for Oakville - Sept. 14 to 27, 2021

Halton Regional Police Service charged two people with impaired driving in Oakville from Sept. 14 to 27, 2021. One individual was charged after the police conducted a traffic stop, and another person, following the police's response to a complaint.
Impaired Driving Statistics for Oakville: Sept. 14 to 27, 2021
On Sept. 18, 2021, just before 3:00 am, Halton Police officers responded to a complaint in Tesla Crescent and Coronation Drive area in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 40-year-old male of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On Sept. 22, 2021, just after 9:00 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in QEW and Third Line area in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 34-year-old individual of Brampton was charged with a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more, within two hours.
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) reminds people that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress. Residents should call 9-1-1 immediately if they want to report a suspected impaired driver.
According to HRPS, some signs of an impaired driver are:
- Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed
- Tailgating and changing lanes frequently
- Drifting in and out of lanes
- Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights
- Disregarding signals and lights
- Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly
- Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance
- Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather
- Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on
Please do not use HRPS’ Twitter and Facebook accounts to report a suspected impaired driver as these social media accounts are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
HRPS also reminds residents that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.