Impaired Driving Update for Oakville - Sept. 14 to 27, 2021

Halton Regional Police Service charged two people with impaired driving in Oakville from Sept. 14 to 27, 2021. One individual was charged after the police conducted a traffic stop, and another person, following the police's response to a complaint.

Impaired Driving Statistics for Oakville: Sept. 14 to 27, 2021

On Sept. 18, 2021, just before 3:00 am, Halton Police officers responded to a complaint in Tesla Crescent and Coronation Drive area in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 40-year-old male of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On Sept. 22, 2021, just after 9:00 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in QEW and Third Line area in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 34-year-old individual of Brampton was charged with a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more, within two hours.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) reminds people that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress. Residents should call 9-1-1 immediately if they want to report a suspected impaired driver.

According to HRPS, some signs of an impaired driver are:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Drifting in and out of lanes

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Please do not use HRPS’ Twitter and Facebook accounts to report a suspected impaired driver as these social media accounts are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

HRPS also reminds residents that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.