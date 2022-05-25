Oakville resident wins a million dollars

× Expand OLG Mark Prskalo wins $1,000,000 after playing Lotto Max

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Mark Prskalo of Oakville. He matched all seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order in the April 19, 2022, LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million!

Mark is now the third major Lotto winner in Oakville for 2022. Ida Pietri won more than $350,000, and Gary Myles won $22 million.

Mark, a 38-year-old father, said he only plays the lottery when the jackpots are high and always adds ENCORE.

After seeing news about another lottery winner, he remembered his ticket and pulled it out to scan it using the OLG App.

“I thought I won $1,000 and told my wife. She said, ‘No way!’ and as I took a closer look at all the zeroes, I stopped in my tracks,” he said.

“My wife didn’t believe I won $1,000, so you can imagine her face when I told her it was $1 million.”

Mark, a salesman, said this win feels like a blessing. “When I realized it was legit, excitement took over, and we were jumping and cheering!”

He plans to make some wise investments for the future and plan a family trip to Europe.

Mr. Prskalo purchased the winning ticket at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Dundas Street in Oakville.