Golf Canada leaving Glen Abbey

× Expand Kim Arnott

After nearly 50 years, Golf Canada is leaving Oakville’s Glen Abbey golf course.

Since 1975, the national association and its Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum have been headquartered in a historic stone manor house on the golf course.

But on July 20, Golf Canada announced “a major partnership and bold vision to build a new home for Canadian golf” at the Osprey Valley golfing resort in Caledon.

Construction on a new $20 million corporate headquarters, Hall of Fame and 30,000 sq. ft. community putting green will begin in 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Some of that cost may be borne by Peel taxpayers.

Golf Canada is asking for $2.5 million from the Region of Peel to support its relocation. Caledon’s town council supports the request, but a final decision on the financial contribution has been deferred until after October’s municipal election.

Golf Ontario and the Club Management Association of Canada have also committed to moving their headquarters to Caledon.

“Our vision to be a world leader in golf contemplates more than just a physical building—culture, collaboration, and innovation are critical elements,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum in a press release.

“Establishing a new headquarters and a Canadian golf campus with our partners to meet, play, train, plan, celebrate and collaborate, represents a transformative moment to advance the sport.”

The association says it has spent several years looking for a new home. The future of Glen Abbey was thrown into doubt in 2015 when property owner ClubLink announced plans to redevelop Glen Abbey for residential and commercial uses.

Following a lengthy, multi-pronged and well-publicized battle with the town, the company eventually withdrew its development application last summer.

Oakville mayor suggests boutique hotel and spa

The association’s current home is a historic stone manor house built in the late 1930s by mining executive Andre Dorfman on what was then his 350-acre property known as RayDor.

In response to Golf Canada’s announcement, Mayor Rob Burton noted on Twitter that the heritage building is zoned for a hotel.

× Hopefully an appropriate send off celebration will acknowledge @GolfCanada’s 50 year history at the heritage designated, historic @GlenAbbeyGC The Dorfman Manor perhaps will become the boutique hotel and spa that is zoned for that part of the site. @MayorRobBurton — Save Glen Abbey (@saveglenabbey) July 21, 2022

Burton did not reply to our request for comment on the Golf Canada announcement.

History of Dorfman home

In 1953, Dorfman sold his property to the Jesuits, who used it as a monastery for a decade.

When it was then converted to a golf course – with a name to honour its prior religious use – the French Eclectic-styled home became its first clubhouse.

A new clubhouse was built after the Royal Canadian Golf Association (now Golf Canada) had renowned golfer Jack Nicklaus design an improved course to host the Canadian Open.

The stone manor house then became home to the golf association, which established a golf museum and the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

In 1999, the RCGA sold the property to ClubLink.