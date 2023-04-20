Events in Oakville this weekend: April 21-23, 2023

× Expand Xavi Cabrera / Unsplash

Get ready for a wet weekend of springtime rain - but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of great (mostly indoor) events happening in Oakville you can get out and enjoy!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, April 21-23, 2023.

This weekend also has Earth Day, April 22, on Saturday - there are more than 70 themed events and clean-ups this weekend, and Oakville News has a special guide to those events here.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you.

There is a high chance of rain throughout both Friday and Saturday this weekend, and clouds are expected to stay consistent through the entire weekend. Average temperatures will be at +10 and western winds will hover through Saturday and Sunday.

Oakville Events: April 21, 22 & 23

Friday, April 21, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A few showers, +19 (feels like +19), 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +14 (feels like +13), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Events:

Capture Oakville's Photography Exhibition: Gala for Oakville's annual photography competition. With over 80 photos and prizes to be awarded it promises to be a great evening. Entry is free. (Read more here.)

Gala for Oakville's annual photography competition. With over 80 photos and prizes to be awarded it promises to be a great evening. Entry is free. Phantom of the Opera with Ian Sadler: A film screening of the 1925 classic movie in a special presentation with live musical accompaniment by Juno Award-winning organist Ian Sadler. (Read more here.)

A film screening of the 1925 classic movie in a special presentation with live musical accompaniment by Juno Award-winning organist Ian Sadler. Kander and Ebb's Cabaret: Blockbuster musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, presented by Burloak Theatre. The famous stage musical set in 1930s Berlin at the Kit Kat Klub. (Read more here.)

Blockbuster musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, presented by Burloak Theatre. The famous stage musical set in 1930s Berlin at the Kit Kat Klub. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. Songs of Taizé: Music and candelight prayer at St. Aidan's Church. (Read more here.)

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Today is Earth Day in Oakville! Oakville News has a special guide to all the special Earth Day events and clean-ups happening today in town online by clicking here.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +11 (feels like +9), 80% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +8 (feels like +6), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Kander and Ebb's Cabaret: Blockbuster musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, presented by Burloak Theatre. The famous stage musical set in 1930s Berlin at the Kit Kat Klub. Two performances today. (Read more here.)

Blockbuster musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, presented by Burloak Theatre. The famous stage musical set in 1930s Berlin at the Kit Kat Klub. Two performances today. Eid al-Fitr 2023: Muslim religious festival celebrated worldwide. Prayer, feasting and gifts. Eid Mubarak! (Read more here.)

Muslim religious festival celebrated worldwide. Prayer, feasting and gifts. Eid Mubarak! Vernon and Friends Make Some Music: Mini-concert for families at the Oakville Centre. (Read more here.)

Mini-concert for families at the Oakville Centre. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. Caroline Wiles: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with chance of a shower, +9 (feels like +7), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with chance of a shower, +7 (feels like +5), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, west

Events:

Earth Day Rally for the Greenbelt: Earth Day Weekend Pop-up Rally at Oakville Town Square. Help keep our Greenbelt green! Join us for a pop-up rally. (Read more here.)

Earth Day Weekend Pop-up Rally at Oakville Town Square. Help keep our Greenbelt green! Join us for a pop-up rally. Kander and Ebb's Cabaret: Blockbuster musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, presented by Burloak Theatre. The famous stage musical set in 1930s Berlin at the Kit Kat Klub. Closing performance today. (Read more here.)

Blockbuster musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, presented by Burloak Theatre. The famous stage musical set in 1930s Berlin at the Kit Kat Klub. Closing performance today. Textile Workshop: Art activities for adults with guest artist Gabrielle Trach at Gairloch Gardens, focused on fabrics and textiles. (Read more here.)

Art activities for adults with guest artist Gabrielle Trach at Gairloch Gardens, focused on fabrics and textiles. Evil Dead Rise: New horror film in the famed franchise, now playing. (Read more here.)

New horror film in the famed franchise, now playing. Stompin' Tom Show: Songs and stories at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.