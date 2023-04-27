Events in Oakville this weekend: April 28-30, 2023

× Expand M Painchaud Lighthouse 2 Oakville Lighthouse, rain, fall colour

Rain, rain, rain is coming down all weekend long in Oakville. Good thing there are lots of great, fun, indoor events happening in Oakville for the last weekend in April!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, April 28-30, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

There is a nearly certain chance of rain on both Friday and Sunday, with regular expected rain on Saturday as well. Winds will be higher than last weekend; the good news is temperatures should also be a few degrees warmer.

Oakville Events: April 28, 29 & 30

Friday, April 28, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, +11 (feels like +8), 90% chance of precipitation

Evening: Rain, +9 (feels like +5), 100% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, east

Events:

Community Play Nights: Oakville will host a Community Play Night for local families free of charge. (Read more here.)

Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

The Wanted: Folk and blues band "The Wanted" will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +11 (feels like +9), 70% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +10 (feels like +8), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, southeast

Events:

Opera Delights: Concert at St. Aidan's Church, featuring the talent of the SOLO Opera Company. (Read more here.)

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret: New family film based on the best selling book by Judy Blume, now playing. (Read more here.)

Puslinch House of Blues Band: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, +11 (feels like +8), 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Rain, +9 (feels like +6), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, east

Events:

"Forward Together" Concert: Oakville Choral's Spring Concert concert "Forward Together." Featuring multiple soloists and local community group performers. (Read more here.)

Oakville Improv: Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. This month's show features local comedian and star Gary Pearson. (Read more here.)

Textile Workshop: Art activities for adults with guest artist Gabrielle Trach at Gairloch Gardens, focused on fabrics and textiles. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

