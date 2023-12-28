Events in Oakville this weekend: Dec. 29-31, 2023

× Expand manoftaste.de via Foter.com - CC BY Sparkler

With Christmas festivities winding down and New Year's Eve celebrations gearing up at home, there are still a handful of events taking place in Oakville this weekend.

Whether you're looking for live performance, cooking classes, or some quality family time, Oakville has something for everyone.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, December 29-31, 2023.

We will be going into the weekend with clouds and rain but that is expected to turn into some snowfall as we approach Sunday.

Expect high levels of precipitation on Friday and Sunday with a weekend high of +5 and a low of -4.

Oakville Events: December 29, 30 & 31

Friday, December 29, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +5 (feels like +1), 70% chance of precipitation

Evening: Light rain, +3 (feels like -1), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 18 km/h, west

Events:

Community Play Day: Bring the family and enjoy time together swimming, playing badminton and pickleball, trying fitness exercises, and other fun activities for free! (Read more here.)

Rapunzel A Holiday Pantomime: Come help cheer on Rapunzel, boo the wicked baddie Gothel, and celebrate the holiday season with our unique hairy-tale! (Read more here.)

Woodshed Orchestra: Join the Woodshed Orchestra series this Friday at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +2 (feels like -1), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, -1 (feels like -4), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, west

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children's tastebuds. (Read more here.)

Afternoon Blues Jam w/ Mike Branton: Join us this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm as we welcome Mike Branton back to host our Blues jam here at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Today is New Year's Eve! Find ways to celebrate New Year's 2024 by checking out some of the best parties, foodie spots, and free transit options that Oakville is offering today.

There are eight dining options this New Year's Eve in Oakville that are getting into the festivities with celebrations and deals.

Find out more here: Great eats to enjoy in Oakville this New Year’s Eve

Good news for all commuters on Sunday night; Metrolinx will provide free rides New Years Eve on GO Transit and UP Express.

Find out more here: GO Transit to offer free rides for New Years Eve

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, +2 (feels like -2), 70% chance of precipitation

Evening: Flurries, 0 (feels like -4), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 14 km/h, east

Events:

Chris Funk The Wonderist: Chris Funk’s Redefining Wonder is an engaging and visceral multimedia experience that has audiences talking and scratching their heads for years to come. Finally, a magic show with music! (Read more here.)

