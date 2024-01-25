Events in Oakville this weekend: Jan. 26-28, 2024

× Expand Alyssa Kaoukis

While we may be in for some cloudy days, Oakville's streets won't be rolling up this weekend. From wildlife walks, to live performances, improv, and a blades game, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Oakville!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, January 26-28, 2024.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

You'll want to grab your rain jackets for Friday as we will be seeing cloudy skies with showers, with a high of +4, a low of -2, and wind speeds of up to 17 km/h. On Saturday, we can expect sunny breaks throughout the morning and afternoon with a high of +3, but the clouds will roll back in during the evening along with a low of -4 overnight. On Sunday, it's going to be cloudy all day with a consistent 30% chance of precipitation. The low is going to be -2, feeling more like -7.

Oakville Events: January 26, 27 & 28

Friday, January 26, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +4 (feels like +1), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +3 (feels like 0), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 12 km/h, north

Events:

Al-Anon meeting - Friday Morning: Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. No dues or fees to attend. Weekly at 10 a.m. South on Nottinghill Gate, just south of Upper Middle Rd. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. No dues or fees to attend. Weekly at 10 a.m. South on Nottinghill Gate, just south of Upper Middle Rd. Iain Leslie & Greg Williams: Watch Iain Leslie and Greg Williams perform this Friday at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more here.)

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, +3 (feels like +1), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +1 (feels like +1), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 8 km/h, west

Events:

Winter Wildlife Detective Walk: Join a Park Discovery Ranger on a guided walk - keep your eyes open for signs of wildlife - tracks, trails, and entrails. Can we figure out who left which tracks? Who was following who? (Read more here.)

Join a Park Discovery Ranger on a guided walk - keep your eyes open for signs of wildlife - tracks, trails, and entrails. Can we figure out who left which tracks? Who was following who? Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: The most exciting cooking classes for children! Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits. (Read more here.)

The most exciting cooking classes for children! Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits. Al-Anon meeting - Saturday morning: Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. Weekend Art Smarts: Get smart about art with hands-on art workshops at Oakville Galleries. Participants will develop their creative and technical artistic abilities while working with a range of tools and mediums. (Read more here.)

Get smart about art with hands-on art workshops at Oakville Galleries. Participants will develop their creative and technical artistic abilities while working with a range of tools and mediums. Meet the Harp: A "young people's" concert: What's a better way to welcome in the new year than with a free mini-concert? These fun and interactive events are designed to inform and entertain children 4-9 years old, giving them a close-up view of orchestral instruments! (Read more here.)

What's a better way to welcome in the new year than with a free mini-concert? These fun and interactive events are designed to inform and entertain children 4-9 years old, giving them a close-up view of orchestral instruments! Oakville Blades vs. Collingwood Blues: Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Collingwood Blues. (Read more here.)

Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Collingwood Blues. 2024 Oakville Chinese New Year Gala: This is the 2024 Oakville Chinese New Year Celebration Gala presented by the Oakville Chinese Network. (Read more here.)

This is the 2024 Oakville Chinese New Year Celebration Gala presented by the Oakville Chinese Network. The Junction: Join us this Saturday as we watch the Junction perform! (Read more here.)

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy, +2 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly cloudy, +1 (feels like -4), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 14 km/h, northeast

Events:

Emilio's A Million Chameleons: Emilio is excited to bring you his circus act with a million chameleons to entertain you with music, magic, and amazement. Show times are from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Read more here.)

Emilio is excited to bring you his circus act with a million chameleons to entertain you with music, magic, and amazement. Show times are from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oakville Improv Comedy: Join us this Sunday as witness Oakville Improv Comedy! (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.