Events in Oakville this weekend: Sept. 22-24, 2023

Not only is it the start of fall, but it's also the start of Culture Days in Oakville! There's live theatre, concerts, church sales and markets, movies, hockey - and that's just the beginning.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this holiday weekend, September 22-24, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

All weekend is expected to have clear skies, sun, and seasonally average temperatures pleasant in the daytime. There will be consistent northeast winds, but you otherwise couldn't ask for better weather this weekend!

Oakville Events: September 22, 23, & 24

Friday, September 22, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +20 (feels like +20), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, +17 (feels like +17), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Culture Days: Today is the kick-off of Culture Days 2023! Dozens of free events are taking place all over Oakville in this nationwide event. (Read more here.)

Culture Days: Today is the kick-off of Culture Days 2023! Dozens of free events are taking place all over Oakville in this nationwide event.

WEST's Talking With...: Drama play featuring 11 local actresses at the Oakville Centre's studio theatre, presented by West End Studio Theatre.

A Haunting in Venice: New mystery thriller film starring Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Michelle Yeoh, now playing in local theatres.

The Weber Brothers Band: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe.

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, +19 (feels like +19), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +17 (feels like +17), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Events:

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville's longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities.

Fire Prevention Week Kickoff: Learn about fire safety while having fun at this annual event, including meeting Sparky and trying a fire hose!

Munn's Church Community Sale: Garage, second hand and community bake sale at Munn's United Church.

Cornwall Skateboard Park Grand Opening: Opening of the new skateboarding area at Cornwall Road Sports Park.

Bronte Community Winter Coat Drive: We need clean coats with working zippers and in good repair for Adults, Teens, Children and infants in all sizes, male and female.

Group Art Show - Still Life: Art show at Sovereign House.

WEST's Talking With...: Drama play featuring 11 local actresses at the Oakville Centre's studio theatre, presented by West End Studio Theatre.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: Nature films and event about the Canadian West at the Oakville Centre.

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +19 (feels like +19), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, +18 (feels like +18), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northeast

Events:

War and Peace - Music inspired by Harmony and Discord : Concert at St. Paul's Church with the Intrada Brass band. (Read more here.)

War and Peace - Music inspired by Harmony and Discord: Concert at St. Paul's Church with the Intrada Brass band.

WEST's Talking With...: Drama play featuring 11 local actresses at the Oakville Centre's studio theatre, presented by West End Studio Theatre.

With the consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.