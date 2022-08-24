Big weekend for Oakville golf phenoms

Suzanne Tennier Made it through! Katie Cranston and coach Rob Ratcliffe show obvious relief as she makes it through to stage 2 of Q school

Oakville's two exciting young women golfers are progressing rapidly in their careers. And both are in action in high-profile tournaments this weekend, starting tomorrow.

This past weekend, 17-year-old Katie Cranston overcame a major hurdle in her quest to join the LPGA tour. Postponing her scholarship to Auburn, Katie has decided to focus on golf this year. She competed in the gruelling, highly competitive LPGA Q school first round in Palm Springs, California, making the cut and qualifying for the second round.

You can see the relief on her face and her coach's as they realize she has made it through this first test against a field of 308 top women golfers from the US, Canada, and around the world, all vying to join the professional tour. Her coach, Rob Ratcliffe, was her caddy and, according to Mum Suzanne Tennier, was a huge help!

Meanwhile, Nicole Gal, also 17, was selected to captain Canada's squad for the World Amateur Team Championship, to be held in Paris, France, this weekend. Nicole, who elected to take up her Ole Miss golf scholarship this fall, is just returning from leading the Canadian Junior Girls' Team at the Toyota World Junior Tournament in Japan. Here she is with her teammates, Lauren Kim and Brooke Rivers, in Paris, all obviously excited to represent their country on the international stage.

John Gal Nicole Gal and teammates Nicole (right), Brooke and Lauren

On top of all of these major steps, we will all be able to watch Katie on TV this weekend because she received a special exemption, one of only 11 Canadians, to play in the CP Canadian Women's Open as an amateur, competing with the world's best professionals, including Canada's Brooke Henderson and the legendary Lori Kane. Katie got the exemption by winning the prestigious Porter Cup. This will be her first time playing against professionals. Click here for the TV schedule.

Oakville is very proud of both of you, Katie and Nicole! Let's all send positive energy to Ottawa and Paris this weekend!