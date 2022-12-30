Circus In December! Oakville’s very own Acrobats

× Expand Sara Nasser Acro Holiday Circus Show - Oakville's Jr/Sr Team wowing the audience

Sara Nasser Mixed Pair Balance Pose - Grace & Strength

What a show. Wrapping up a very successful year, Oakville’s acrobatic gymnasts welcomed in the holiday season with their Cirque Du Soleil Style holiday extravaganza show this past Dec. 20, 21, & 22, at the Nest location, 1155 North Service Road.

Gymnasts displaying their talents ranged from the first competitive levels, P1, P2, P3 & P4 (all Provincial Level gymnasts competing at Gymnastics Ontario organized competitions) to the Jr/ Sr level elite team, most of whom are Team Canada qualified through Gymnastics Canada and competed internationally. This past year Oakville Gymnastics club sent nine gymnasts to compete at the Worlds in Azerbaijan.

Mixed pair athletes Theo Rots-Chan and Mila Di Salle appeared on City TV’s show Canada’s Got Talent and were recipients of Trish Stratus’ GOLDEN BUZZER.

In June, Oakville gymnasts cleaned house at the 2022 Canadian Championships. And the year ended successfully with Oakville athletes' incredible successes at the 2022 Acrobatic Gymnastics Pan-American Championships in Bogota, Colombia.

Oakville is very fortunate to have such talented Acrobatic Athletes, with the majority of Team Canada Acrobatic Gymnasts training right here at the Oakville Gymnastics club by coaches Scott Middleton and Greg Boosey.

× Expand Sara Nasser Acro's Littlest Competitive Elves charming the audience