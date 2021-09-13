Oakville records 26 thefts from auto in first week of September

Spike in thefts from cars is far from over for concerned residents. Halton Police received 26 reports of thefts from the auto in the first week of September. Incidentally, Bronte residents reported 18 of these crimes.

The police confirmed that thieves are not targeting any specific make or model of vehicle for forced entries. Instead, any unlocked vehicle is vulnerable to this type of crime.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officials had arrested three people, including two young females, early this week while responding to a report of forced entry into vehicles in Oakville. The police also found the suspects in possession of two stolen vehicles. HRPS believes that the three accused are responsible for several vehicle entries in the region.

Residents concerned over the spike in theft from automobiles wonder if young people are recruited by criminals to mitigate the risk of arousing suspicion among the residents.

It can be noted that 132 theft from cars were recorded in May, June, and July combined. The police had earlier confirmed an increase in this crime during the warmer months.

HRPS urges residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions to protect their valuables.

The police advise residents to: