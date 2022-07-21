Events in Oakville this weekend: July 22-24

× Expand Miberly Farmer on Unsplash Book stack

The heat of summer is on and there's lots of great events happening across Oakville all long weekend long! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, July 22-24, 2022.

Add to your summer reading list by attending one of multiple book launches happening this weekend. There's also lots of live music and art exhibits - not to mention ways to beat the heat.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Also of note: there is a Heat Warning in effect for the entire weekend in Oakville and most of Halton Region. There will be high humidity and temperatures that will feel like 38 degrees celsius. Read Oakville News' full story here, including how to stay safe in these high temperatures.

The sun is out and heat is on all day Friday and Saturday - but there's will very likely be persistent, humid thunderstorms all day Sunday.

Oakville Events: July 22, 23 & 24

Friday, July 22, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +28 (feels like +33), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +22 (feels like +26), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southwest

Events:

Music and Art with Laura Sea: Free piano concert and art sale at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. $1 from each sold item is donated to mental health organizations. From 4-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free piano concert and art sale at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. $1 from each sold item is donated to mental health organizations. From 4-5 p.m. Nope: Opening weekend of the new movie from Oscar winner Jordan Peele. (Showtimes here.)

Opening weekend of the new movie from Oscar winner Jordan Peele. Music in Town Square: Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. Paul P's "Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment": Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. Willy Nilly: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun/clouds, +32 (feels like +38), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Risk of a thunderstorm, +28 (feels like +35), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Building on Togetherness: A Conversation on Inclusion, Equity & Anti-Racism: Guest speaker panel at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. A free-will offering event to raise our awareness of and learn more about current issues. This event is open to the community. 12:30 p.m. start. (Read more here.)

Guest speaker panel at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. A free-will offering event to raise our awareness of and learn more about current issues. This event is open to the community. 12:30 p.m. start. En Plein Air Group Show: Art Show at Sovereign House. Enjoy this show celebrating the paintings and drawings of artists who work "in the open air." From 1-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Show at Sovereign House. Enjoy this show celebrating the paintings and drawings of artists who work "in the open air." From 1-4 p.m. Mike Kirkopoulos with the TD Summer Music Series: Free concert in Towne Square. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Shows on rotation from 3-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free concert in Towne Square. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Shows on rotation from 3-7 p.m. And Then There's Margaret Book Launch: Event for the new book by author Carolyn Clarke. At Figaro Coffee House from 4-6 p.m. (Read more here.)

Event for the new book by author Carolyn Clarke. At Figaro Coffee House from 4-6 p.m. Paul P's Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. Carmen North and Martin Rouleau: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of thunderstorms, +29 (feels like +37), 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Risk of thunderstorms, +26 (feels like +36), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, southwest

Events:

Where The Roses Grow Book Launch: Free event for the new book by local author Nikolina Ivankovic. At St. Andrew's Church from 2-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free event for the new book by local author Nikolina Ivankovic. At St. Andrew's Church from 2-5 p.m. Oakville Improv: Monthly comedy show and live improv at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

With the increase of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

