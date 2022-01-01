Oakville's Top 10 COVID-19 2021 stories

× Expand CC BY-SA 4.0 COVID-19 Coronavirus Animation

In 2021, the world's news organizations were dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Oakville News was no exception.

The year began with lockdowns and awaiting vaccine deliveries. We all watched as the US vaccination efforts eclipsed the rest of the world, and we lagged as every country fought for COVID-19 vaccines.

Once vaccinations became readily available in Canada, we lined up for our first, second and, more recently, booster shots. It didn't take as long for the country to become one of the most vaccinated globally.

This status translated into Canada having one of the lowest death rates per capita amongst first world economies.

More recently, we've been dealing with the resurgence of COVID-19 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Top 10 COVID-19 stories for 2021 in Oakville, Ontario

Complaints of overcrowding prompt Town of Oakville and Halton Regional Police Service officers to clear a popular toboggan hill in the Glen Abbey community of Oakville, Ontario.

Halton Region, including the town of Oakville, will re-enter Ontario's reopening framework in the Red-Control Level beginning Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Here's what will and will not be allowed to open.

Marcel Painchaud Movie Crews on Navy st.

Movie production crews use the decommissioned Centennial Pool and Navy Street as the settings for an upcoming children's movie.

Oakville is expected to move into the province's new RED-Control as of Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Here is what you can expect.

Could Oakville and Halton Region move from Red-Control to Orange-Restrict when the province re-assesses COVID-19 restrictions? It looks promising so long as we continue along our current path.

Oakville resident Rosemarie de Souza shares her 84-year-old husband's experience preparing for and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Photo: Oakville News

Ontario's third (and hopefully last) stay-at-home order has officially ended. But what exactly happens now? What rules are still in place, and how will this affect our daily lives in Oakville?

Lukas Bernasiewicz Demetres Oakville The Oakville location of Demetres, a popular dessert chain, is located on Winston Park Drive in a big box entertainment district.

A popular restaurant apologized last week for their part in upsetting their YouTuber celebrity guests. Demetres says the conflict arose over confusion about table seating and Covid protocols. The Idrees says it was Islamophobia.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced today that outdoor recreation could reopen starting this Saturday, May 22. Like last summer, Ontario will use a three-phase reopening plan, possibly beginning June 14 and continuing through summer 2021.

Simon Rae Seasons Tickets: $1760 in Covid fines for struggling restaurateur George Couto sits in front of his historic downtown Oakville restaurant.

Bereaved of his wife, ticketed by public health, and struggling to keep his remaining businesses afloat, restaurateur George Couto turns his attention towards raising funds for Kerr Street Community Services.