Events in Oakville this weekend: August 12-14

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Oakville Harbour at sunrise

Here's our full list of what's going on in Oakville this weekend, August 12-14, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

According to the weather forecaster, we'll have a spectacular weekend with lots of sunshine and very little humidity

Oakville Events: August 12, 13 & 14

Friday, August 12, 2022

Weather:

Day: sunny, +25 feeling like +27, 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: clear, plus +21 feeling like +22, 0% chance of precipitation

Wind: 9 to 20 km/h, north

Events:

Do-Re-Mi in the Park: live music for children, A social time for parents, free play at the park or splash pad, and a draw to win a $50 gift card to ToysRUs/BabiesRUs! Bring your own picnic blanket and bathing suit for your little one if they want to play at the splash pad. (Read more)

live music for children, A social time for parents, free play at the park or splash pad, and a draw to win a $50 gift card to ToysRUs/BabiesRUs! Bring your own picnic blanket and bathing suit for your little one if they want to play at the splash pad. 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment': art exhibit, Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. (Read more)

art exhibit, Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Tanya Lukin Linklater : art exhibition works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. (Read more)

: art exhibition works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux : art exhibit, Discover the work of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux. Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1 pm to 4 pm from August 6 to 17. Presented by the Bronte Historical Society at historic Sovereign House overlooking the bluffs in Bronte Village. (Read more)

: art exhibit, Discover the work of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux. Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1 pm to 4 pm from August 6 to 17. Presented by the Bronte Historical Society at historic Sovereign House overlooking the bluffs in Bronte Village. John Canham Jazz Band: Live music. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by John Canham in Towne Square. (Read more)

Live music. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by John Canham in Towne Square. Coalescence Music: live music. Coalescence Music offers a wide selection of cover music touches on rock, r&b, blues and jazz with an emphasis of creating a balance for listening and dancing. (Read more)

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Weather:

Day: scattered clouds, +24 feeling like +26, 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: scattered clouds, plus +21 feeling like +22, 40% chance of precipitation

Wind: 15 to 20 km/h, southeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers' Market : farmers' market, Oakville Farmers' Market has been operating for more than 35 years, offering the best of Ontario produce while supporting local charities. (Read more)

: farmers' market, Oakville Farmers' Market has been operating for more than 35 years, offering the best of Ontario produce while supporting local charities. Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment: art exhibit, Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. (Read more)

art exhibit, Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Tanya Lukin Linklater : art exhibition works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. (Read more)

: art exhibition works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux : art exhibit, Discover the work of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux. Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1 pm to 4 pm from August 6 to 17. Presented by the Bronte Historical Society at historic Sovereign House overlooking the bluffs in Bronte Village. (Read more)

: art exhibit, Discover the work of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux. Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1 pm to 4 pm from August 6 to 17. Presented by the Bronte Historical Society at historic Sovereign House overlooking the bluffs in Bronte Village. TD Summer Music Series : live music - This week's line up features: Natasha Meister, Kyler Tapscott (featured) and Kylie Gallant. (Read more)

: live music - This week's line up features: Natasha Meister, Kyler Tapscott (featured) and Kylie Gallant. Paint & Sip - painting - Enjoy a relaxing night by painting and sipping on some wine. (Read more)

- painting - Enjoy a relaxing night by painting and sipping on some wine. Shantelle Pfau and John Fauteux - live music - John and Shantelle perform classic rock (Read more)

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Weather:

Day: scattered clouds, +23 feeling like +25, 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: overcast, plus +20 feeling like +21, 60% chance of precipitation

Wind: 6 to 10 km/h, east

Events:

Culturama Kids: Fun & Learn on Krishna Janamashtmi - children Hindu event - Kids will learn about Krishna Janmashtmi through stories, games & fun activities. (Read more)

- children Hindu event - Kids will learn about Krishna Janmashtmi through stories, games & fun activities. Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux : art exhibit, Discover the work of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux. Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1 pm to 4 pm from August 6 to 17. Presented by the Bronte Historical Society at historic Sovereign House overlooking the bluffs in Bronte Village. (Read more)

: art exhibit, Discover the work of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux. Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1 pm to 4 pm from August 6 to 17. Presented by the Bronte Historical Society at historic Sovereign House overlooking the bluffs in Bronte Village. Bandshell Sunset Series - live music; Enjoy live family-friendly music on Sunday evenings in Lakeside Park. (Read more)

With the increase of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE