Oakville's teen golfing sensations amaze again

Oakville Golf Club Friends in competition Katie Cranston and Nicole Gal celebrate together at the Dustin Johnson World Golf Championship

The 54-hole Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship was played last weekend at TPC Myrtle Beach, and Oakville's teen superstars Katie Cranston and Nicole Gal astonished the crowd with their brilliant play yet again! The two friends finished first and third.

World Junior Girls Golf Champion Katie's first and third rounds of 68 tied the tournament record for the lowest round in history. Even more remarkable, her final round of 68 came on a day when the average score for the field was 77. And to top it all off, she had her first-ever hole-in-one on the 180-yard par three 13th hole.

The Dustin Johnson Championship provides players with a PGA-tour-like experience and brings the best juniors in the world together to compete. Seventy of the world's top 100 juniors competed in a 90 player field with 60 boys and 30 girls.

Oakville News has been following Katie and Nicole as they go from strength to strength. Katie will be attending Auburn and Nicole Ole Miss on golf scholarships.

The two were one-two in the Canadian Junior Golf Championship, with Nicole winning and Katie second. Positions were reversed in the Ontario Under 19 championship.

There is lots of excitement ahead for these two talented, focused and very personal members of the Oakville Golf Club and residents of our Town.

Oakville Golf Club Trophy Winners Katie holds the trophy alongside Ben James of Milford Connecticut, boys' champion

Oakville News wants to highlight the achievements and experiences of Oakville residents, whether in sports or any field of endeavour. Please tell us about your friends and neighbours and their successes to share them with our readers. Please send us an email at [email protected].